ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

MOD Pizza in Burlington opens Monday with free pizza promotion

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A new pizza joint is coming to Burlington.

On Monday, MOD Pizza will officially open at 2760 S. Church Street in the Church Street Commons. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSbP9_0ii5xMxm00
Renderings of MOD Pizza in Burlington (Courtesy of MOD Pizza)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULDBW_0ii5xMxm00
Renderings of MOD Pizza in Burlington (Courtesy of MOD Pizza)

Pizzas and salads are made on-demand in front of you, and toppings are free. The company offers more than 40 toppings, eight finishing sauces and eight dressings.

If you’re familiar with Pieology in Greensboro , the concept is similar. MOD Pizza, however, touts itself as the “pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category” and first opened in 2008, three years before Pieology launched in 2011. The MOD Pizza brand has since grown to more than 520 stories across 29 states and Canada.

North Carolina restaurant ranks among world’s best date night spots

The first 50 customers to visit the shop on Monday will get a free “MOD-size” pizza. “MOD-size” is MOD Pizza’s term for its 11-inch pizza. The chain also sells pizzas in Mini-size, 6 inches, and MEGA-size, 11 inches with a thick crust.

Any guests that sign up for MOD Rewards through Nov. 24 will get a free MOD-size pizza on their next visit.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant is celebrating the opening with “Bridge Day,” a MOD Pizza tradition for all new locations . During Bridge Day, purchases are 50% off, and all proceeds from Bridge Day go to MOD’s Bridge Fund. This fund helps to support “the MOD Squad” in times of emergency, such as “natural disasters, hardship or major life-altering unforeseen circumstance,” according to the MOD Pizza website.

For more information, visit the MOD Pizza website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman competes to be fastest pizza maker

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We order pizza often because it’s not only delicious, but it’s also fast. At one pizza place in the Triad, an employee can make a large pepperoni pizza in less than one minute! Kallie Daniel has a trophy from a national competition to prove it.  Daniel works at Marco’s Pizza in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Get Tasty BBQ And Help Vietnamese Children In One Fell Swoop

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Rotary Clubs of Greensboro organization is putting on “Pigstock 2022,” which is described as “A Day of BBQ and Bluegrass.”. It won’t have all of the worldwide legendary names that the original Woodstock concert did – but it will have lots of great music and great food all for an excellent cause.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Announces Loose Leaf Collection Schedule

Greensboro has so many trees that many people assume the name refers to the dominant color of the city in spring and summer. Actually, Greensboro is named for Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene, but somehow lost the extra E. But the name doesn’t mean that Greensboro has any fewer trees,...
GREENSBORO, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
roaringbengals.com

Urban legends of North Carolina

Have you ever heard of Bloody Mary? What about the Hookman? Both of these are popular urban legends that some people may even believe in, but did you know that North Carolina has its own urban legends?. Like the Mothman, North Carolina has its very own cryptid. The Beast of...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Couple ties the knot at BBQ Festival in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday. Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival. Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.
LEXINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Downtown Greensboro Has A Plethora Of Holiday Activities

Downtown Greensboro Inc. has a host of events to celebrate the holiday season in downtown Greensboro. The increasingly popular Festival of Lights is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, officially from 5:30 to 9 p.m., but many folks have been known to linger long after the event has officially ended. The Festival of Lights will include the community singalong, the lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, carolers, acoustic performances, a laser show and, of course, Santa.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTM

Texas Roadhouse Interested in Opening in Danville

Texas Roadhouse rolls could be coming to Danville in the future. Social media chatter exploded on Friday when a photo shared by Kirk Whitt revealed that Texas Roadhouse is looking for a Managing Partner/General Manager for a Danville location. The post was shared over 700 times as residents of Danville...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy