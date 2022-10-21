Packers rule out rookie WR Christian Watson, two others for Week 7 vs. Commanders

The Green Bay Packers ruled out wide receiver Christian Watson for Sunday’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, meaning the rookie will miss a second-straight game because of a hamstring injury. Watson was joined by slot receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) and offensive lineman Jake Hanson (biceps) as the three players ruled out by the Packers on the final injury report of Week 7 released Friday.

All three players missed practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week. Cobb and Hanson, who were injured last week against the New York Jets, could go on injured reserve come Saturday.

Watson initially injured his hamstring in London against the New York Giants. He’s played in just four games, catching seven passes for 52 yards and rushing three times for 19 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers removed left tackle David Bakhtiari, linebacker Rashan Gary, right tackle Elgton Jenkins, tight end Marcedes Lewis and quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the injury report, and all five players are expected to play against the Commanders.

Receiver Sammy Watkins practiced all week but has not yet been activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. Coach Matt LaFleur said his status is “up in the air” as the team wants to see how he “responds” to this week of practice. He could be activated on Saturday.

Washington will be without receiver Dyami Brown, cornerback William Jackson, tight end Logan Thomas, quarterback Carson Wentz and running back Jonathan Williams. All five were ruled out Friday. Receiver Jahan Dotson is questionable.