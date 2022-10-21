ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Golfing magazine honors Sterling Grove clubhouse in Surprise

 4 days ago
Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club’s new $14.6 million clubhouse placed second in Golf Inc. magazine’s national “Clubhouse of the Year” competition in the new private clubhouse category.

Results of the global competition appear in the September/October issue of the golf trade magazine. Sterling Grove’s clubhouse recognition follows the Surprise community’s honorable mention in Golf Inc.’s 2022 Development of the Year competition, announced in July.

The Sterling Grove clubhouse opened in the spring at the 780-acre Sterling Grove by Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Clubhouse amenities include the Flora Spa, a fitness and movement studio, a full-service restaurant called Copper + Rye, and The Market. Members also enjoy three resort-style pools, nine pickleball courts, five tennis courts, bocce courts, as well as men’s and women’s locker rooms.

Designed by PHX Architecture, with interior design by Studio V, the goal of the Sterling Grove clubhouse was to create a modern vision of a farm with a blend of luxury and authentic charm. It has a myriad of views of the surrounding mountains.

“Since its inception, Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club was designed to be the premier luxury golf community in the West Valley, and we are thrilled that it has been recognized as one of the top clubs in the nation,” said Dan Rhea, Division Vice President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “We realized quickly that Sterling Grove was something very special, with its beautiful Arizona views, a mix of modern and traditional architecture, and amenities unlike anything in the surrounding area. We are proud that so many people now call this amazing Sterling Grove community home.”

Sterling Grove’s 18-hole Nicklaus Design golf course opened for play on Feb. 11, 2021. Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club will ultimately become an exclusive private club reserved for members and their guests. For a limited time as the Sterling Grove community continues its build out, the club will be open to daily-fee and unaccompanied non-member play.

The staff-gated, luxury resort community will encompass 2,200 homes and includes both all-ages and 55+ active adult neighborhoods. The community will include trails, parks, fishing, community gardens, pet friendly parks, and many new and innovative community amenities.

For information on Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club, visit www.sterlinggroveclub.com or call 623-213-7000.

