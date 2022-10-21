ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles appear stoic on date night after nanny’s tell-all

By Francesca Bacardi
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ date night appears to have been ruined by her former nanny’s tell-all.

Photos show the “Don’t Worry Darling” director and former One Direction crooner looking stoic and tired as they made their way into Pace restaurant in Los Angeles this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35EBeV_0ii5wqSx00
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde made a very stoic entrance to their dinner in Los Angeles this week. Splash / BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o96wI_0ii5wqSx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bX4nC_0ii5wqSx00
Onlookers at the restaurant told the Daily Mail that the couple “barely exchanged a glance during dinner.”

After the early meal, Wilde and Styles went to see the band Wolf Alice play at the Wiltern Theater, where they also appeared distant and rarely interacted while surrounded by friends.

Wilde, 38, wore a black slip dress and knee-high boots for the night out, while the “Sign of the Times” singer, 28, opted for a blue argyle v-neck sweater vest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KLnD_0ii5wqSx00
The couple made their way to dinner at Pace before going to a concert nearby-- just days after Wilde's former nanny told all about her and her ex Jason Sudeikis. SPLASH / BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PRBx_0ii5wqSx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeZnx_0ii5wqSx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6I96_0ii5wqSx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472r4R_0ii5wqSx00
The duo’s haggard stoicism comes after Wilde’s former nanny dropped a variety of bombshells, including that the “O.C.” alum re-homed her dog to spend more time with Styles, that she slept naked with ex Jason Sudeikis just weeks before hooking up with Styles and more.

The nanny also claimed that the “Ted Lasso” star, 47, threw himself in front of Wilde’s car to prevent her — and her famous salad dressing — from leaving to see Styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011vHA_0ii5wqSx00
The "Don't Worry Darling" director eventually became more animated while the "As It Was" crooner continued wearing a sober-looking face. SPLASH / BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ULif_0ii5wqSx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOY5E_0ii5wqSx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBRrf_0ii5wqSx00
“When I saw Olivia holding hands as a couple with Harry in the news, I was shocked, as just a month before, when we were in LA, she was sending Jason messages saying she loved him,” the nanny alleged to the Mail, claiming the actor showed her the texts and let her listen to the voice memos and voicemails.

“Then Jason said, ‘She was just here [at the house], and she was naked in the pool and then she slept with me naked in the bed,’” the nanny further claimed. “She was sending him voice messages saying he was her everything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2Kip_0ii5wqSx00
“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” Sudeikis and Wilde said in a joint statement.

Sudeikis and Wilde, who are in the midst of an intense custody battle, came together after the nanny’s multi-part interview was published to shut down her claims.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple — who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 — told Page Six Monday.

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

