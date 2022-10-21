ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munising, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bluesource Sustainable Forests Co. has purchased 29,019 acres of forestland in the Upper Peninsula from The Lyme Timber Company. The land is located across Schoolcraft, Mackinac, Alger, Chippewa, and Luce counties. This property will be part of over 90 North American forest carbon projects covering over...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Chimney fire grows to deadly house fire in U.P.

MARQUETTE, MI – One person is dead after a chimney fire spread into a home in the Upper Peninsula over the weekend, officials said. The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched Friday, Oct. 21, to a possible chimney fire at 511 West Magnetic Street, WLUC reports. Upon arrival, firefighters found the situation had escalated to a structure fire on the first floor of a two-story house.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette DDA highlights areas in need of repair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority identified some areas in need of repair Monday morning. It took DDA board members to its owned property in Marquette’s downtown to assess what is in need of repairs. The DDA hopes to use this information to create a long-term plan of issues to address.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

West End YMCA to host Halloween at the Y

CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Y is about to get spooky. The David and Thu Brulé West End YMCA in the City of Negaunee will host Halloween at the Y this weekend. There will be a haunted hallway, face painting, judo demonstrations, and a candy walk, all for free. Costumes are encouraged.
NEGAUNEE, MI
wnmufm.org

Negaunee woman who crashes car at mall later dies of medical condition

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— A woman has died of a medical condition after she crashed her vehicle in the Westwood Mall parking lot in Marquette Township Monday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 6:45 p.m. after a 37-year-old Negaunee woman crashed onto a curb due to a suspected medical emergency. She was taken to UPHS-Marquette, where she later succumbed to the condition.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Retired schoolteacher debuts second musical album this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is coming early this year! While Marquette will still hold normal trick-or-treat hours on Halloween day, the 100 & 200 blocks of Washington St. will be closed from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on October 29 for safe trick-or-treating. Plus... you can win big bucks in...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Little House Aerials performs Halloween show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spiders, bats and clowns flew through the air at the Masonic Lodge in Marquette on Sunday. It was part of the Halloween aerial show put on by Little House Aerial. Performers say they’ve been rehearsing for up to a month for this show and some even come from Wisconsin.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Chocolay Senior Center brings back road trips

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Senior Center is back on the road. The senior center has seen a 50% decrease in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat this decrease, the senior center brought back its monthly Marquette County road trips. In November, the center is going to Crossroads Restaurant and Lounge for lunch before touring the new recycling center and visiting the Michigan State Police Post.
HARVEY, MI
WLUC

‘Seney Stretch’ closed due to crash

SENEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash has closed a section of highway in the eastern U.P. As of 2:00 p.m. Sunday, MDOT says eastbound and westbound M-28 is closed between M-94 and M-77 due to a crash. No details are available right now about the crash. This section of highway...
SENEY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Road Commission looks ahead to 2023 projects

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is looking ahead to next year’s projects. At Monday night’s meeting, the commission board approved $1.7 million for repairs in the 2023 fiscal year. Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said this will go toward chip sealing,...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

How to identify and treat the flu

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s that time of the year again. Flu season has returned and it’s time to think about how to prevent, identify and treat against the virus. Getting the vaccine, washing your hands, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated are some of the best ways to help prevent you from getting sick.
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Body found in Marquette home following fire

MARQUETTE, MI— One person was found dead in a house fire in Marquette Friday afternoon. The City Fire Department was dispatched around 4:40 p.m. to 511 West Magnetic Street and found fire on the first floor. A three-person crew knocked down the flames within 15 minutes. When they searched the home, they discovered one person.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Bergman and Lorinser compete for 1st District Seat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Incumbent Jack Bergman (R) and Bob Lorinser (D) are facing off on Nov. 2. Lorinser has been the medical director for the Marquette County Health Department for almost two years. Now, he wants to represent Michigan’s 1st Congressional District, which includes all of the U.P.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm

Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
GLADSTONE, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Jury trial begins for Ishpeming man charged with murder in Alger County

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The prosecution brought its first two witnesses to the stand Tuesday in Jason Sadowski’s trial, in Alger County Circuit Court. Sadowski was arrested for the murder of his former roommate Timothy Mozader, who was found dead in his apartment in May 2019. On Tuesday, Marquette assistant prosecuting attorney Jenna Nelson addressed the jury for the prosecution’s opening statement.
ALGER COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy