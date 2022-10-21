Read full article on original website
WLUC
29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bluesource Sustainable Forests Co. has purchased 29,019 acres of forestland in the Upper Peninsula from The Lyme Timber Company. The land is located across Schoolcraft, Mackinac, Alger, Chippewa, and Luce counties. This property will be part of over 90 North American forest carbon projects covering over...
Man dies in freak kayak accident while driving in the Upper Peninsula
A 31-year-old man was killed while driving on an Upper Peninsula highway after a kayak rack slipped from the roof of another vehicle and came crashing through his windshield.
Chimney fire grows to deadly house fire in U.P.
MARQUETTE, MI – One person is dead after a chimney fire spread into a home in the Upper Peninsula over the weekend, officials said. The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched Friday, Oct. 21, to a possible chimney fire at 511 West Magnetic Street, WLUC reports. Upon arrival, firefighters found the situation had escalated to a structure fire on the first floor of a two-story house.
WLUC
Marquette DDA highlights areas in need of repair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority identified some areas in need of repair Monday morning. It took DDA board members to its owned property in Marquette’s downtown to assess what is in need of repairs. The DDA hopes to use this information to create a long-term plan of issues to address.
WLUC
Forsyth Snowmobile & ATV Club to host event Saturday for National Snowmobile Day
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One club in Marquette County is looking forward to some winter weather. The Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club is getting ready to celebrate National Snowmobile Day this Saturday. The club is hosting an event at its building off of M-35. It will have antique snowmobiles,...
WLUC
West End YMCA to host Halloween at the Y
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Y is about to get spooky. The David and Thu Brulé West End YMCA in the City of Negaunee will host Halloween at the Y this weekend. There will be a haunted hallway, face painting, judo demonstrations, and a candy walk, all for free. Costumes are encouraged.
wnmufm.org
Negaunee woman who crashes car at mall later dies of medical condition
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— A woman has died of a medical condition after she crashed her vehicle in the Westwood Mall parking lot in Marquette Township Monday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 6:45 p.m. after a 37-year-old Negaunee woman crashed onto a curb due to a suspected medical emergency. She was taken to UPHS-Marquette, where she later succumbed to the condition.
WLUC
Retired schoolteacher debuts second musical album this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is coming early this year! While Marquette will still hold normal trick-or-treat hours on Halloween day, the 100 & 200 blocks of Washington St. will be closed from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on October 29 for safe trick-or-treating. Plus... you can win big bucks in...
WLUC
Little House Aerials performs Halloween show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spiders, bats and clowns flew through the air at the Masonic Lodge in Marquette on Sunday. It was part of the Halloween aerial show put on by Little House Aerial. Performers say they’ve been rehearsing for up to a month for this show and some even come from Wisconsin.
WLUC
Chocolay Senior Center brings back road trips
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Senior Center is back on the road. The senior center has seen a 50% decrease in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat this decrease, the senior center brought back its monthly Marquette County road trips. In November, the center is going to Crossroads Restaurant and Lounge for lunch before touring the new recycling center and visiting the Michigan State Police Post.
WLUC
‘Seney Stretch’ closed due to crash
SENEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash has closed a section of highway in the eastern U.P. As of 2:00 p.m. Sunday, MDOT says eastbound and westbound M-28 is closed between M-94 and M-77 due to a crash. No details are available right now about the crash. This section of highway...
WLUC
Marquette County Road Commission looks ahead to 2023 projects
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is looking ahead to next year’s projects. At Monday night’s meeting, the commission board approved $1.7 million for repairs in the 2023 fiscal year. Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said this will go toward chip sealing,...
WLUC
How to identify and treat the flu
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s that time of the year again. Flu season has returned and it’s time to think about how to prevent, identify and treat against the virus. Getting the vaccine, washing your hands, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated are some of the best ways to help prevent you from getting sick.
wnmufm.org
WLUC
Bergman and Lorinser compete for 1st District Seat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Incumbent Jack Bergman (R) and Bob Lorinser (D) are facing off on Nov. 2. Lorinser has been the medical director for the Marquette County Health Department for almost two years. Now, he wants to represent Michigan’s 1st Congressional District, which includes all of the U.P.
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm
Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
Missing Michigan family of 4 was spotted at a gas station earlier this week
A Michigan family of four who were reported missing after the father displayed what officials called paranoid behavior were spotted this week at a gas station, police said Friday. Family members last had contact with the Ciriglianos on Sunday, officials said. This week, police in Fremont and Michigan State Police...
WLUC
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
Man killed after being struck by cargo from oncoming vehicle in Michigan
SENEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died after his vehicle was struck by items that came loose from an oncoming vehicle on M-28 on Sunday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Manistique Post responded to a vehicle crash near mile marker 203 on M-28 in Seney Township at approximately 1 p.m. on […]
WLUC
UPDATE: Jury trial begins for Ishpeming man charged with murder in Alger County
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The prosecution brought its first two witnesses to the stand Tuesday in Jason Sadowski’s trial, in Alger County Circuit Court. Sadowski was arrested for the murder of his former roommate Timothy Mozader, who was found dead in his apartment in May 2019. On Tuesday, Marquette assistant prosecuting attorney Jenna Nelson addressed the jury for the prosecution’s opening statement.
