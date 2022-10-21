Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
numberfire.com
Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out for Week 7
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. What It Means:. Dotson appeared to suffer a setback in practice this week to the hamstring injury he sustained...
numberfire.com
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
numberfire.com
Colts to start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback in Week 8 and beyond
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that the team plans on starting Sam Ehlinger as their quarterback for the rest of the season, starting in their Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Reich announced Monday that the team's original starter, Matt Ryan, suffered a...
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well
Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
numberfire.com
Update: Titans' Ryan Tannehill returns to Week 7 contest
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed just one play after sustaining a leg injury, and took back over from rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the play.
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill injured; Malik Willis takes over in Week 7
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured in the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts and was replaced with backup Malik Willis. Tannehill took a big hit in the third quarter of Sunday's game and limped off of the field, leaving the Titans to put rookie Malik Willis in at quarterback. He spent some time in the medical tent, but emerged shortly thereafter with a wrap around his ankle.
numberfire.com
Packers' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) available in Week 7
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will be available for the team's Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins, fresh off of the injured reserve, will be active for the team's tilt with the Commanders this afternoon after missing the past four weeks with a hamstring injury. The Packers need additional playmakers in the passing game, so Watkins' return should be a welcomed one.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams injures ankle in Chargers loss
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams said he sprained his ankle in Sunday's 37-23, Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams left in the fourth quarter and didn't return, although the lopsided score may have contributed to the decision to keep him out. He is scheduled to undergo testing on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury, but Williams will at least have extra time to recover since the Chargers are on bye in Week 8. If Williams does miss game action, there will be more targets available for Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Gerald Everett. Joshua Palmer, who sat out Week 7 with a concussion, would likely take on the majority of Williams' snaps and routes run.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) limited participant in Tampa Bay's Tuesday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) logged a limited practice on Tuesday. After a missed practice, Jones was able to register a limited session on Tuesday. Expect Scotty Miller to play more on 11 formation plays if Jones is inactive versus a Baltimore Ravens' unit ranked 27th (31.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Allen Lazard (shoulder) to be assessed during Packers practice this week
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that the team will evaluate wide receiver Allen Lazard's shoulder injury during practice this week ahead of their Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills. What It Means:. Lazard was spotted wearing a sling after suffering a shoulder injury in the Packers'...
numberfire.com
Cam Akers (personal) likely to remain out for Rams Week 8
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (personal) is unlikely to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Week 8, per head coach Sean McVay. McVay said the Rams are discussing potential trades for Akers, but he expects the 2020 second-rounder to remain inactive for another game. Darrell Henderson will lead the backfield versus the 49ers in a tough matchup and Malcolm Brown is expected to be the primary backup.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Bears Cover a Lofty Spread Visiting New England?
In an inter-conference matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions, we have the Chicago Bears hitting the road to take on the New England Patriots. Chicago has lost their last three games while New England is coming off of two dominant wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 8
The famous quote that everyone remembers from the movie Forrest Gump is “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” It’s close enough to the real thing, but the actual line uttered by Tom Hanks’s titular character is “Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates…” and so on.
numberfire.com
Nelson Agholor (hamstring) active for Pats in Week 7
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is active for the team's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor missed the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury, but is officially active for tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor is projected to...
numberfire.com
Lions' Josh Reynolds (knee) available for Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) is available for Week 7's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 2.5 targets against Dallas. numberFire's models project Reynolds for 3.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cole Turner (concussion) won't return for Commanders in Week 7
Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner will not return Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Turner went up for a high pass from Taylor Heinicke when the tight end's head slammed to the ground. He suffered a concussion on the play, and he will now be forced to miss the rest of the afternoon, if not more. With Logan Thomas also out, John Bates is next man up.
numberfire.com
Patriots replace Mac Jones with Bailey Zappe in Week 7
The New England Patriots have replaced quarterback Mac Jones with backup Bailey Zappe in their Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Jones started the evening off slowly before throwing an interception to Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. Zappe will take over for the time being, but this might be a drive-by-drive situation.
numberfire.com
Isiah Pacheco to start for Chiefs in Week 7
Ian Rapoport reports that running back Isiah Pacheco is expected get the start in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. In what could be a big shakeup in one of the best offenses in the league, the Chiefs reportedly gave rookie running back Isiah Pacheco the reps with the first team in practice this week and are expected to let the young back start against the 49ers. Pacheco had played behind former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the early parts of the season, but will now seemingly get a chance to change that this week.
numberfire.com
Jaguars' James Robinson dealing with knee soreness
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that running back James Robinson is dealing with knee soreness but "is still a part of the offense." Robinson finished Week 7 without a touch, and by the end of the game it seemed as though teammate Travis Etienne had all but cemented himself as the team's every-down back. Pederson attributed Robinson's diminishing involvement in recent weeks to knee soreness, but it is worth noting that Robinson has not appeared on any injury reports over the past few weeks. While it's something of a relief that Robinson is not dealing with a significant injury, his lack of touches has taken him off of the fantasy radar for Week 8, especially with Etienne's recent production.
numberfire.com
Rams designate Van Jefferson (knee) to return Monday
The Los Angeles Rams designated wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) to return from injured reserve on Monday. The Rams have 21 days to activate Jefferson to the active roster, but head coach Sean McVay previously said he expected the receiver to make his season debut in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers. Cooper Kupp has been the only reliable receiver for Matthew Stafford over the first two months, so there is ample opportunity for Jefferson to earn consistent targets for an offense that was riding the struggle bus prior to their bye week.
Comments / 0