International Owl Center holding online auction fundraiser

HOUSTON, Minn. (WKBT)- The International Owl Center is hosting an online fundraiser this weekend.

The nonprofit in Houston is auctioning 49 pieces of owl art made by kids from all over the world.

Most of the proceeds will go toward building the nonprofit’s future facility on the edge of town. The center’s executive director says a portion will go toward their sister center in Nepal, where she says owl protection efforts are desperately needed.

“They have issues with illegal hunting, illegal trade of owls, people still eat them or kill them for sport. Owl education there is extremely important, so we’re trying to help support that,” said Karla Bloem, Executive Director of the International Owl Center.

The center is also auctioning several experiences, like an owl banding trip in Saskatchewan.

The auction link goes live Saturday morning and closes Sunday at 8 p.m. Bidders will get notifications on their bid status.

Bloem says people can also use the auction website to send a donation to the center.

