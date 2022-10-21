ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Yucca Plant Care Tips: How To Keep This Impressive Plant Thriving Indoors

While you might be under the impression you need to live in a tropical climate to grow a yucca plant, they actually make for excellent indoor companions. A genus of more than 40 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, these evergreen plants are native to Mexico, the Southwest and the Caribbean and look similar to agave or dragon plants.
homesenator.com

Sustainable Garden Ideas – 12 Ways to Keep Your Garden Eco-Friendly

Sustainable garden planning is becoming increasingly popular As more gardeners become aware of the value of having attractive and well-designed gardens, interacting with animals, and helping slow down climate change. But we can say without a doubt that it’s not an easy thing to do. If you are planning on...
The Independent

Don’t replace struggling plants ‘like for like’ as temperatures rise, RHS says

Gardeners are being urged not to replace plants that struggle in extreme heat with similar varieties, as a survey showed garden favourites suffered this summer.The Royal Horticultural Society’s “extreme heat survey” conducted in July after the record-breaking heatwave shows that plants across the country suffered damage.More than 8,000 responses showed that even established, formerly healthy plants could not cope with the temperatures well above 30C, and some techniques to help plants, such as mulching to help them retain water were not always effective.The RHS’s principal horticultural adviser Leigh Hunt warned gardeners not to replace plants like for like as temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy