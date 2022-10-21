ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) doubtful on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook has been downgraded to doubtful and appears set to miss Wednesday's clash with Denver. Anthony Davis (back) and LeBron James (foot) are both listed as probable. Westbrook is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) ruled out for Thunder on Tuesday

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander is still dealing with a left hip contusion. As a result, he will miss his second consecutive game after sitting out Sunday as well. Tre Mann is set to start another contest at point guard.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis is probable to play on Wednesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In an opportunity against a Denver unit allowing a 121.2 defensive rating, our modes project Davis to score 44.1 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
ATLANTA, GA
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) questionable on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr.'s status is currently in question for lumbar spine injury management purposes. Expect Jeff Green to see a boost in playing time versus a Lakers' unit allowing a 103.4 defensive rating if Porter Jr. is ruled out.
DENVER, CO
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) out on Tuesday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As expected, Hardaway has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Josh Green could see more minutes with Hardaway sidelined. Green's Tuesday...
DALLAS, TX
Trey Murphy starting in Pelicans' Tuesday lineup for Zion Williamson (hip)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Murphy will start at the four after Zion Williamson was ruled out. In 34.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murphy to score 26.8 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Clippers starting Terance Mann for Paul George (illness) on Tuesday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will make his first start this season after Paul George was made inactive with an illness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Josh Giddey (ankle) won't play Tuesday for Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Giddey left Sunday's contest early due to an ankle injury and did not return. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action entirely for Tuesday night's game. Aaron Wiggins could enter the starting lineup on the wing.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Heat's Max Strus making first 2022-23 start Monday versus Raptors

The Miami Heat will start Max Strus in Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Strus will make his first start of the season in Monday's game as Caleb Martin serves out his one-game suspension. Strus has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected to score 21.8...
MIAMI, FL
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 10/25/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 10/24/22

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Otto Porter (hamstring) still out Monday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Porter continues to deal with his strained left hamstring. It's unclear when the veteran will be ready to make his team debut this season. In 63 games last season for Golden State, Porter...

