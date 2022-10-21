ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nextbigfuture.com

Pfizer Director Admits No Testing of Stopping COVID Transmission Before Introduction

Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
agupdate.com

Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain

Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
IOWA STATE
Building Design & Construction

3 Ways Contractors are Using Technology to Reduce Waste — and Increase Margins

Contractors often focus on increasing margins and a number of technology solutions to enhance productivity and efficiency. But a more pragmatic strategy commonly gets ignored — reducing waste. In fact, the building and construction industry currently accounts for 39% of global carbon emissions — much of it due to...
Vox

The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.

America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
retailbrew.com

Carhartt partners with robotics firm to automate fulfillment services

Carhartt wants to boost innovation and technology for its consumer-facing operations. But the company is also reimagining how it functions on the back end. The workwear brand recently automated a facility just outside Columbus, Ohio, with the help of Locus Robotics, a Massachusetts-based firm. Third-party logistics company DHL is a client of Locus and does end-to-end fulfillment for Carhartt across its retail, wholesale, and e-commerce businesses.
COLUMBUS, OH
wastetodaymagazine.com

Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery

Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
iheart.com

Growth energy: E15 could save drivers $20 billion

A new study from Growth Energy found nationwide access to E15 could save drivers billions in annual fuel costs, create new jobs, and return billions to the U.S. economy. The study, conducted by ABF Economics, follows months of record-high gas prices across the country and President Joe Biden's emergency waiver to allow the sale of E15 for the 2022 summer driving season.
BBC

New ground as tech aims to help boost soil health

Farmers used to test the quality of their soil by burying a pair of underpants in the ground and seeing how quickly they rotted. The idea being that the more healthy micro-organisms there are in the ground, such as bacteria and fungi, the faster the fabric would be eaten away.
The Independent

Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis

The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet's oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products.“What we are trying to do is really create a circular economy for plastics because we think it is the most viable option for keeping plastic out of the environment,” said Joshua Baca, vice president of...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Amprius Technologies Receives Delivery of Its First Large-Scale Production Machine to Address Growing Demand

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced that the company received the first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm, which it plans to install at its current Fremont location. This machine is expected to increase Amprius’ capacity for silicon anode production to approximately 2 MWhs, or ten times its current capacity, by year-end 2023. With this increased capacity, Amprius anticipates it will be able to support the increasing number of customer requests for products and prototypes of its high-power batteries to support these customers’ qualification processes and commercial needs. Further, the expanded silicon nanowire anode production capacity is expected to accelerate Amprius’ development of its technological processes for building batteries at a gigawatt-hour scale as the company prepares for the construction of its high-volume manufacturing facility, the tentative location for which is expected to be in Texas, among potential sites that include Georgia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005423/en/ Amprius Technologies received its first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm. (Photo: Business Wire)
FREMONT, CA

