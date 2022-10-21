Read full article on original website
nextbigfuture.com
Pfizer Director Admits No Testing of Stopping COVID Transmission Before Introduction
How the warehouse boom devoured America's workforce
The flood of warehouse hiring has been so large, and so rapid, that it has produced waves throughout the economy.
agupdate.com
Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain
Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
Schlumberger Rebrands As SLB, With New Identity Focusing On Energy Innovation and Decarbonization
The world's largest oilfield services provider, Schlumberger NV SLB, is rebranding itself with a new name, color scheme, and logo that underscores its ambitions for a lower-carbon future. The nearly 100-year-old firm was initially named after its founding family. The rebranding is not a shift away from fossil fuels, Chief...
Building Design & Construction
3 Ways Contractors are Using Technology to Reduce Waste — and Increase Margins
Contractors often focus on increasing margins and a number of technology solutions to enhance productivity and efficiency. But a more pragmatic strategy commonly gets ignored — reducing waste. In fact, the building and construction industry currently accounts for 39% of global carbon emissions — much of it due to...
Vox
The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.
America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
retailbrew.com
Carhartt partners with robotics firm to automate fulfillment services
Carhartt wants to boost innovation and technology for its consumer-facing operations. But the company is also reimagining how it functions on the back end. The workwear brand recently automated a facility just outside Columbus, Ohio, with the help of Locus Robotics, a Massachusetts-based firm. Third-party logistics company DHL is a client of Locus and does end-to-end fulfillment for Carhartt across its retail, wholesale, and e-commerce businesses.
Yellen to tout Biden technology investments at Virginia business incubator
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to resume her campaign-style promotion of President Joe Biden's economic initiatives on Friday, visiting a Virginia business incubator to tout U.S. investments in research, semi-conductors, clean energy and other technologies.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
iheart.com
Growth energy: E15 could save drivers $20 billion
A new study from Growth Energy found nationwide access to E15 could save drivers billions in annual fuel costs, create new jobs, and return billions to the U.S. economy. The study, conducted by ABF Economics, follows months of record-high gas prices across the country and President Joe Biden's emergency waiver to allow the sale of E15 for the 2022 summer driving season.
BBC
New ground as tech aims to help boost soil health
Farmers used to test the quality of their soil by burying a pair of underpants in the ground and seeing how quickly they rotted. The idea being that the more healthy micro-organisms there are in the ground, such as bacteria and fungi, the faster the fabric would be eaten away.
MedCity News
3 main challenges that rural health systems face, per Dartmouth Health’s CEO
Rural health systems are met with certain obstacles that their suburban and urban counterparts evade, said Dr. Joanne Conroy, Dartmouth Health’s president and CEO, during a recent interview after her panel session at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. Dartmouth is the most rural academic medical center in...
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet's oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products.“What we are trying to do is really create a circular economy for plastics because we think it is the most viable option for keeping plastic out of the environment,” said Joshua Baca, vice president of...
From $750 to $10,000: Here Are 8 Industries Offering Hiring Bonuses
As we slowly rebound from the 2020 pandemic, many employers continue to look for ways to counter staffing shortages and lure potential hires back into the workforce. While some use creative benefits or work-from-home options as hiring draws, others hope to attract employees quickly with immediate cash in the form of a signing bonus.
Amprius Technologies Receives Delivery of Its First Large-Scale Production Machine to Address Growing Demand
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced that the company received the first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm, which it plans to install at its current Fremont location. This machine is expected to increase Amprius’ capacity for silicon anode production to approximately 2 MWhs, or ten times its current capacity, by year-end 2023. With this increased capacity, Amprius anticipates it will be able to support the increasing number of customer requests for products and prototypes of its high-power batteries to support these customers’ qualification processes and commercial needs. Further, the expanded silicon nanowire anode production capacity is expected to accelerate Amprius’ development of its technological processes for building batteries at a gigawatt-hour scale as the company prepares for the construction of its high-volume manufacturing facility, the tentative location for which is expected to be in Texas, among potential sites that include Georgia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005423/en/ Amprius Technologies received its first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm. (Photo: Business Wire)
