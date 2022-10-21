ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Updated COVID-19 Booster Dose Clinics for Ages 5 to 11 Begin October 2

Lincoln, Nebraska
 3 days ago

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that clinics offering the new, updated COVID-19 booster doses for children ages 5 to 11 will begin Wednesday, October 26 at the Health Department, 3131 “O” St.

All clinics are from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Health Department. Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. The schedule is as follows:

  • October 26
  • November 2
  • November 9
  • November 16
  • November 30

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved updated booster doses for children ages 5 to 11. The approval follows the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of the updated boosters, also known as bivalent boosters.

The Health Department noted that the updated boosters have an advantage – they restore the body’s immunity against COVID-19 and protect against variants circulating in the community, which weren’t included in the previous vaccines.

Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting the updated booster when eligible, will help keep children healthy and in school. Even though COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the updated booster will help prevent children from becoming seriously sick if they do get the disease.

Children can receive a child-sized dose of the updated booster at least two months after a previous booster or completing the primary series. If your child is eligible for an updated COVID-19 booster or if they haven’t yet received their primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages parents to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.

Vaccinations help prevent many childhood diseases like chickenpox, flu, measles, mumps, polio, and whooping cough. COVID-19 vaccine is another safe and effective vaccine that will help keep children healthy.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for October 21

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 39 with 31 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 8 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: low yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Reminds Public to Get Flu Vaccine

National data shows early increase in flu activity. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today reported that an increase in flu cases nationwide could signal an early start to flu season. Flu activity is currently low in Lancaster County, but health officials say it’s important for residents to get vaccinated now and protect themselves and their families against the flu.
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Low Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move from mid-yellow to low yellow as several key indicators continue to show improvement. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Urban Agriculture/Local Foods Master Plan Meeting set for October 20

The City of Lincoln invites residents to a public meeting Thursday, October 20 regarding the development of an Urban Agriculture/Local Foods Master Plan for Lincoln. The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the media center of Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. The media center is located directly through the main entrance (Door 1) on the north side of the school.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Mid-Yellow for Third Week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will stay in mid-yellow for a third week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Encourages Families to Learn About WIC Program

As inflation continues to drive grocery prices upward, local WIC (Women, Infants and Children) agencies are a resource for families seeking support. WIC empowers families through healthy food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to other health and nutrition services – all free of charge to those who qualify. Families are encouraged to visit signupwic.comto see if they are eligible for the program.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Free Tree Distribution Scheduled for October 22

Lincoln and Lancaster County homeowners are invited to a free “Trick or Tree” tree distribution at 8 a.m., Saturday, October 22 at Mahoney Park, North 70th and Fremont streets. The event is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor to Present August 2022 Award of Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today will present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for August 2022 to Lincoln Police Officers Phillip Rutz and Kirby Urbanek. The awards will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The awards recognize City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of West “A” Street to Close October 24

Beginning Monday, October 24, West “A” Street from the east side of Timber Ridge Drive to the east side of Southwest 36th Street will be closed for phase one of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project. This project will serve the growing development in the area. Phase one is scheduled to be completed by November 25.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Streets To Temporarily Close October 23 For Half-Marathon

Several streets throughout Lincoln will temporarily close Sunday, October 23 for the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon. About 6,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Seacrest Field, 7300 “A” St., and ends on Canopy Street in the Railyard. The route...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to ScooterLNK Safety Event October 15

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites the public to attend a ScooterLNK Safety Education Event Saturday, October 15 on North Seventh Street between “R” and “Q” streets. The free event from 8 a.m. to noon will outline safety and operating rules for Lime electric scooters. Lime will also offer free rides and give away helmets to participants.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Announces Onsite Booster Clinics in October

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host onsite COVID-19 updated booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in October. There is potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections this fall and winter. Even if residents have had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new, updated one for increased protection, especially for those age 65 and older and those who have weakened immune systems.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Urged to Protect Against Frozen Pipes

With the arrival of cold temperatures and a chance for freezing early Saturday, October 8, Lincoln Water System reminds property owners to take steps to protect pipes from freezing and avoid costly damage or high water bills. Lincoln Water System officials say the most common problems involve lawn irrigation systems that have not been properly winterized. The pipe or backflow device can freeze and break. Pipes can also freeze along exterior walls, in poorly insulated structures and in unheated basements, crawl spaces, attached garages and cabinets.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor Promotes Progress Toward a Successful, Secure, Shared Future

Gaylor Baird highlights strength of community in State of the City Address. During the 2022 State of the City Address delivered at a Leadership Lincoln event at the Graduate Hotel, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today discussed her administration’s accomplishments and efforts to ensure Lincoln supports the security, strength and well-being of all residents.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

StarTran to Resume Fare Collection October 17

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced StarTran transit system will resume fare collection beginning Monday, October 17. Bus passes will be available for purchase beginning Monday, October 3. StarTran paused fare collection in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. StarTran did not collect fares...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

ScooterLNK Resumes Following Successful Pilot Program

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced the City’s electric scooter program, ScooterLNK, has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. The Lincoln City Council approved the permanent electric scooter program in March. During the pilot program, ScooterLNK tracked more than 91,400 trips. The average...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln City Libraries Hosts Author Tosca Lee October 9

Lincoln City Libraries and the Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors invites residents to a free reading event Sunday, October 9 by New York Times bestselling author Tosca Lee. The John H. Ames Reading Series event begins at 2 p.m. in the Heritage Room on the third floor of Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St. Downtown parking is free on Sundays.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

$61.4 Million in Street Improvements Create Better, Safer Lincoln

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Liz Elliott, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director, today discussed significant community-wide transportation improvements resulting from $61.4 million in street investments over the past year. The $61.4 million invested from September 2021 to September 2022 increases the total street investment since 2019 to $167 million.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

