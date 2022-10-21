ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Luke's Children's experiencing increase in patients

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — St. Luke’s Children’s has been experiencing an increase in patients for this time of year, partially due to continuing population growth in Idaho communities and also due to increased seasonal respiratory illnesses. While St. Luke’s Children’s hospital employs a number of strategies to...
New Youth Assessment Center coming to Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — Research shows jail — and the court system in general — is bad for kids, especially for the kids that should not be considered criminals. "Adolescents make bad decisions all the time," Alison Tate, with Ada County said. "Kids that are just showing normal adolescent behavior, we want them — the kids and their family, to be able to access resources without coming into the criminal justice system which can have negative impacts for them in the future."
North Idaho College cancels all ages drag show

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The North Idaho College Gender & Sexuality Alliance has canceled an all-ages drag show that was scheduled for this Friday Oct. 28th. The event was canceled after a flood of emails were sent to the college and the Board of Trustees citing concern for the "all ages welcome" print on the flyers. The GSA club did remove the print, however, the event has since been canceled as seen on their digital flyer posted to the group's Facebook page.
Rajbhandari Runs The Board

To the untrained eye, Shiva Rajbhandari looks like a normal kid. He just turned 18, he’s a Senior in high school and runs track and field for Boise High. But, just beneath the surface is a person who rallies for climate change all across the country and testifies in front of panels of right-wing trustees with hopes of putting his goals into action. With his latest achievement, he became the first student to hold office on the Boise School District Board of Trustees.
School of Nursing remembers Rachel Finnell

The School of Nursing lost a treasured friend and faculty member Rachell Finnell last week. Finnell joined Boise State’s School of Nursing in 2017. As an alumna of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, she had a great love for Boise State students and the campus community. She believed nursing to be one of the most noble and versatile careers available, and she inspired incredible growth in her students.
In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?

IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
Boise State Public Radio celebrating Public Radio Music Day

Since the first student-led broadcast hit the air in 1976, music has been vital to Boise State Public Radio. Over the years, our music station has brought millions of songs and performances to listeners from artists around the world, and from right here at home. We offer a thoughtful range of genres on our schedule through locally-hosted and nationally-syndicated programs.
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New water use permits have been essentially cut off by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, says a new Snake River Water Rights Moratorium. The order, announced Friday, covers an area extending east of Boise, upstream from the Murphy Water-Flow Gage at Swan Falls...
Possible outage for Treasure Valley signals Monday

Today we may be experiencing reduced power on our Treasure Valley signals for news at 91.5 FM and for music at 90.3 FM. We know this means some listeners will not be able to hear us at all. We expect this signal interruption to occur between 11 a.m. and 3...
Updated Boise Winter Weather Predictions Say It’s Going to Be a Wet One

Just a few weeks ago we shared the NOAA’s initial winter forecast for Boise and the surrounding area. As cooler temperatures settle in, that forecast has shifted a bit!. Honestly, the first forecast didn’t give us much to go on. When it came to if temperatures were going to be above or below normal, it was a toss-up for the Boise area. The forecast showed us “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” It also showed equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation.
Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant

Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
Mystery alligator found wandering loose in Idaho

Oct. 23 (UPI) — Wildlife officials in Idaho said they are investigating the origins of a non-native animal found wandering loose: an alligator. Idaho Fish and Game said a resident in the New Plymouth area contacted the department Thursday night to report they had encountered a 3 1/2-foot alligator while walking their dog.
