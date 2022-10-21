Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
Gamespot
Signalis Safe Codes: How To Open Classroom Safe And Sword Safe
In the indie survival-horror Signalis, many of the game's touches are homages to the genre titans of yesteryear, and that includes figuring out all of the cryptic Signalis safe codes, which range from relatively simple to quite confusing. Thankfully, for most of the codes, there's a quick solution to figuring them out--in fact, a single collectible has them jotted down in one spot, though one of them takes more work than the rest. In this guide, we'll show you how to find all safe codes, including the elusive sword safe.
Gamespot
Six Roblox Horror Games To Try Out This Halloween
Roblox isn't the first place you'd think of for horror-slash-survival games, but there are some pretty great options on the platform. Just know that they skew more toward uncanny settings, and are light on the gore and violence due to Roblox's younger audience. The fun of Roblox is joining a...
Gamespot
Meet Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokémon! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet
Greavard is so affectionate that paying it any attention will make it so happy that it will follow you wherever you go. However, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life-force of those around it.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15's New Map Explores The Bright Side Of A Broken Moon, Contrasting Heaven And Hell
Apex Legends Season 15 is lunar-themed; it's titled Eclipse and features ferrofluid-wielding technowitch Catalyst as a new playable character. The season adds a brand-new battle royale map to the game as well. Named Broken Moon, the new map is located on a lunar colony built upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon of Boreas, which is the home planet of both Catalyst and Seer.
Gamespot
Silent Hill Fans Decode Hidden Message In Townfall Trailer
Silent Hill: Townfall is one of four new games announced by Konami during the recent Transmission event, and it's the one that we know the least about. However, fans believe that they've uncovered a hidden message in the teaser trailer's audio that seems to hint at the game's content. The...
Gamespot
Dying Light 2 Stay Human's First Halloween Event Turns Zombies Into Pumpkins
While Dying Light 2's zombie-filled open world already feels ready for the spooky season, developer Techland has announced a week-long Halloween event to bring even more seasonal treats. The game's dangerous volatiles have been turned into jack-o-lantern-esque "Pumpkintiles," with all infected dropping a new currency called "Treats," which can be traded for Halloween-themed goodies.
Gamespot
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Gets Spooky With Greavard, The New Ghost Dog Pokemon
The Paldean region of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet will be filled with spooky sights, as the game's latest trailer highlights Ghost-type Pokemon including Gengar and a brand-new ghost doggo Pokemon named Greavard that just wants to play fetch. The trailer shows a Pokemon Trainer searching for Ghost-type Pokemon at night....
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 10
It's the tenth week of Season of Plunder in Destiny 2, and if you've hopped into this pirate adventure right from the start, then you have one more set of seasonal objectives to chase down. This week is modest with those goals, as you'll be cleaning house to get your last pieces of Repute for the Star Chart.
Gamespot
Best Settings For CoD: Modern Warfare 2 - Controller Layouts, Sensitivity, And More
With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you'll want to make sure you're using the best settings. This guide covers the Controllers, Audio, and Graphics settings in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 menus. Optimal settings are always going to be subjective, but here we detail our best settings options for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Gamespot
Singalis Star Map - How To Solve The Astrolabe Puzzle
The workers’ quarters portion of Signalis is a long and harrowing one. But once you’ve collected all the keys, taped someone’s favorite cassette back together, and gone through somebody’s mail, you’re left with an astrolabe and a spot to put it. Rest assured, this is the final puzzle of the workers’ quarters, but it is also, fittingly, the most obtuse.
Gamespot
Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Servers PC Will Be Staying Offline
Bandai Namco has announced that, thanks to an "aging" system, PC servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition will remain offline. While this will bring an end to online functions for that game, PC servers for Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin have been reactivated and online functions for the base edition of Dark Souls II and Dark Souls: Remastered will be restored in the future.
Gamespot
Humble Halloween Sale Features Deathly Good PC Game Deals
October is a spooky month, particularly for your wallet thanks to all the game sales currently on. Joining a number of other big names in the digital distribution scene is Humble, which has a Halloween sale on right now with some frighteningly good deals on high-profile games. While the spotlight...
Gamespot
Redfall Halloween Trailer Shows Off Really Scary Vampires
Bethesda has released a new trailer for Redfall, a spooky shooter where you kill lots of vampires. The trailer is themed around the Halloween season, showing the game's fictional seaside town of Redfall, Massachusetts overrun with the vampires. "Halloween tastes different here," reads a line from the trailer's description. The...
Gamespot
7 PC Game Bundle For $6.66 Promises To Be A Devilishly Good Time
Fanatical’s Hellfire Bundle is on sale for a limited time, offering $143.93-worth of horror and action PC games for a season-appropriate $6.66. And if you use the code “SCREAM666,” you can get an additional 6.66% off the final price at checkout. The Hellfire bundle includes seven games,...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Trailer Shows A Special Co-op Mission
Overwatch 2's first seasonal event is the Halloween-themed Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, taking place October 25 - November 9. In the event trailer, Sombra assumes the central role as Bride of Junkenstein, and players can participate in a limited-time four-person co-op mission related to her thirst for revenge.
Gamespot
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - Your World Your Way
Roam free and explore the open world of Paldea alongside new and familiar Pokémon. It's your world, your way. Available November 18th. ESRB Rating: EVERYONE.
Gamespot
Sniper: Ghost Warrior Studio Is Working On A "Premium" Multiplayer Tactical-Shooter
CI Games has detailed its plans for the next five years, sharing a roadmap with investors in which it has revealed that it is working on two new games. CI's internal Underdog Studio, which has been responsible for the Sniper: Ghost Warrior series of games, will helm a "premium, multiplayer PVE tactical-shooter" that is codenamed Project Scorpio and is being designed as a live-service title. The company's last Sniper: Ghost Warrior game, Contracts 2, was released back in 2021 and was set in Kuamar, a fictional Middle East location.
Gamespot
Fanatical's Scream Sale On Horror Games Is Full Of Cutthroat Discounts
Halloween is almost here, and like several other digital storefronts, Fanatical is celebrating the Spooktober season with plenty of discounts across a wide range of games. While the focus is primarily on horror-genre games, there's also a bunch of deals on less frightening titles now on in case you keep your heart beating at a normal rate.
Gamespot
Redfall - Official Into the Night Trailer
Halloween tastes different here. What better way to get into the spirit than with a brand new trailer highlighting some of the game’s creepiest bloodsuckers. From the devious Angler to the ever-vigilant Watcher, this is just a bite of what you and your squad will face as you fight to take back Redfall.
