Homosassa man sentenced to 35 years for molestation of child: sheriff’s office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Homosassa man was sentenced to 35 years incarceration with the Florida Department of Corrections for molesting a child under the age of 12, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Russel Florence, 36, pleaded guilty to lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12.

He will be required to register as a sexual predator.

Florence was arrested by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on April 19 for capital sexual battery on a child less than 12, and had remained in the Citrus County Detention Facility without bond.

Early that day on April 19, the sheriff’s office was contacted by a concerned citizen regarding possible sexual abuse of a child.

A detective was assigned to the case and began investigating. The victim was interviewed at the county’s child advocacy center. During the interview, the victim detailed years of ongoing sexual abuse by Florence, the sheriff’s office said.

The detective obtained a search warrant for Florence’s home in Citrus County and collected evidence.

Florence was arrested at that time and turned over to the Citrus County Detention Facility.

