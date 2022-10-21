Daniel Rocky Soldinie 39 of Waveland Mississippi was called to Heaven, Saturday 22nd of October 2022. Rocky attended Bay High school. Rocky was a strong evangelical Bible believing Christian family man. As his working profession, Rocky started working in his younger years as an Ironworker traveling all over the United States working with his dad and brothers going as far as Gillette Wyoming. Of note is starting one particular job in the dead of winter with his brother Ray on Ray's birthday Dec 14th, Corpus Christi Texas, McPherson Kansas, and Rockhill North Carolina to name just a few. All parts and places in between the country. Rocky erected every piece of steel on the local Bay St Louis Hollywood Casino after hurricane Katrina. The casino project superintendent reported to his dad that he wished he had a whole crew of "Rocky’s.

WAVELAND, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO