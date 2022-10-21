ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State



The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos

Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News

Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday

The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday

Tony Romo calling a Dallas Cowboys game is always going to spark a lot of reactions on social media. The former Cowboys quarterback is on the call for the Dallas vs. Detroit game on CBS on Sunday afternoon. It's been a mediocre game for the Cowboys, who are leading the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Concerning Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson is reportedly dealing with an injury that could sideline him for more than just this weekend's game against the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NFL Network, while Wilson wanted to play this weekend, he might be sidelined for more than just one contest. "Russell Wilson is...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call

The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out for Week 7

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. What It Means:. Dotson appeared to suffer a setback in practice this week to the hamstring injury he sustained...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Unhappy News

Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Colts to start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback in Week 8 and beyond

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that the team plans on starting Sam Ehlinger as their quarterback for the rest of the season, starting in their Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Reich announced Monday that the team's original starter, Matt Ryan, suffered a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Ringer

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7

Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Winner: The Cardiac Giants. The New York Giants are the Dillon Panthers right now....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well

Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
DENVER, CO

