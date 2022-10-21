Read full article on original website
The only reason the Dallas Cowboys won in Dak Prescott’s return is the opponent
The Detroit Lions, and the Dallas Cowboys defense, allows Dak Prescott to win in his return.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Tom Brady, Buccaneers embarrassed by Panthers in shocking loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were embarrassed by the Carolina Panthers, 21-3, on the road Sunday. PJ Walker threw two touchdowns for Carolina.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News
Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday
The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday
Tony Romo calling a Dallas Cowboys game is always going to spark a lot of reactions on social media. The former Cowboys quarterback is on the call for the Dallas vs. Detroit game on CBS on Sunday afternoon. It's been a mediocre game for the Cowboys, who are leading the...
NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Concerning Russell Wilson News
Russell Wilson is reportedly dealing with an injury that could sideline him for more than just this weekend's game against the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NFL Network, while Wilson wanted to play this weekend, he might be sidelined for more than just one contest. "Russell Wilson is...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To Packers' Horrible Loss On Sunday
Coming off losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets, the Green Bay Packers needed a win to get back over .500 on the season. Instead, they were stunned on the road in a 23-21 loss to the lowly Washington Commanders. Early on it seemed like Green Bay...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call
The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out for Week 7
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. What It Means:. Dotson appeared to suffer a setback in practice this week to the hamstring injury he sustained...
NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Unhappy News
Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense
Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
Mike Williams suffers brutal leg injury late in crushing loss to Seahawks
The Los Angeles Chargers’ season is quickly beginning to fade as injuries continue to mount. Late in a 37-23 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury. There is no official word yet on Williams’ injury, but the video did not look good.
NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Where Bears Stand Before Game Vs. Patriots
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand ahead of MNF vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday was the perfect example if you wanted a snapshot of how erratic the NFL is in the Year of our Lord 2022. You had Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks pummel Justin Herbert's Los...
Colts to start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback in Week 8 and beyond
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that the team plans on starting Sam Ehlinger as their quarterback for the rest of the season, starting in their Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Reich announced Monday that the team's original starter, Matt Ryan, suffered a...
Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Minnesota Vikings (5-1) are favored by 3.5 points as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The over/under is set at 49 for the contest. Vikings vs. Cardinals Predictions. Vikings...
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Winner: The Cardiac Giants. The New York Giants are the Dillon Panthers right now....
Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well
Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
