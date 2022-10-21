ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Test your knowledge: Oct. 21 weekly news quiz

By Avery Van Etten
 4 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

The midterm election is on Nov. 8! Who are the Republican and Democrat candidates running to be Pennsylvania’s next governor?

A one-hour debate between Pennsylvania’s candidates for U.S. Senate will be held at the abc27 studio on what date? It is the candidates’ only scheduled debate ahead of the midterm election. Learn more about how to watch the debate here .

Experts say a La Niña winter is 75% likely this year . La Niña winters provide a bit of a mixed message for winter weather in Pennsylvania, but El Niño winter weather is easier to predict. What does an El Niño winter usually mean for Pennsylvania, according to abc27 meteorologist Dan Tomaso?

A home and property in Greencastle , Franklin County, are listed for sale at $7.5 million — a potentially record-setting price, according to the real estate company selling them. The home is modeled after Colonial Williamsburg architecture. Which cool feature(s) does the property have?

Thanks for taking the quiz! Check back next week for another one.

