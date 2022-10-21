ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skydiver dies following high school football pregame mishap

Tragic news out of Tennessee as a skydiver has died after he took a hard landing during a pregame jump at a high school football stadium on Friday. Per The Associated Press, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd released a statement that explained the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in Jonesborough, Tennessee before a game against Daniel Boone High School.
Athletes From North Dakota High School Rented Out Over Weekend.

When a teenage offensive lineman would be the perfect fit. Here's a great idea that all North Dakota schools should consider making available sometime over the year. It's a chance for students to learn about giving back and for communities to bond with the next great generation. The "Rent an Athlete" service project is an opportunity for players to raise money for their programs while completing projects throughout the community.
