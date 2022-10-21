Stream It Or Skip It: ‘High: Confessions Of An Ibiza Drug Mule’ On Netflix, A Docuseries About How Michaela McCollum Accidentally Became Part Of A Drug Smuggling Ring

High: Confessions Of An Ibiza Drug Mule is a three-part docuseries that focuses on how Michaella McCollum became part of the “Peru Two,” two college-age girls from the UK that were arrested in Lima on drug trafficking charges in 2013. The series is told from McCollum’s perspective, with her as the narrator and main interview subject. How did a twenty-year-old from Northern Ireland become a drug smuggler in Peru? It’s not as clever a story as you might think.

HIGH: CONFESSIONS OF AN IBIZA DRUG MULE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: A shot of Lima, Peru. “15 August 2013”.

The Gist: The series, directed by Stuart Bernard, relies heavily on the accounts of McCollum, who is interviewed for the series and provides the narration, and dramatic reenactments based on those interviews (there’s even a disclaimer mentioning the show’s stilted perspective). In the first episode, McCollum talks about her Northern Ireland upbringing and how she decided to take an open-ended holiday on the Spanish island of Ibiza, always looking for a party.

We hear from Parry, her best friend on the island, about the various places they went to and how the two of them were always looking for wherever the most booze and drugs are. Things took a turn, though, when Michaella met a guy who everyone knew as a local cocaine dealer. Handsome and persuasive, one night he gave her LSD and asked her to do a small job for him. Needing money to stay on the island, she agreed to pick up and transport a “package” from Barcelona.

She realized it was probably coke, but it was the same country and it was a small deal. But the next morning, as she groggily starts the job, she finds out that the pickup is actually in Lima. She had no idea where Lima is, not realizing she was going overseas until she was on the plane.

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? High: Confessions Of An Ibiza Drug Mule is like Inside The Real Narcos, if the narco in question was extraordinarily trusting, naïve, and made really poor choices in her young life.

Our Take: After watching the first 30-minute segment of High, we get why the producers decided to put the disclaimer on it that stated it was “based on the testimony of a convicted drug smuggler.” The case of the Peru Two was a notorious one in the UK and elsewhere, and got a lot of tabloid and TV news coverage. It feels like the producers are trying to put forth the idea that McCollum shouldn’t necessarily be the object of pity, but that anyone could fall victim to a scenario like hers. But the only impression we got from the super-slick production was the only thing McCollum was a victim of was her own poor life choices.

McCollum, now out of prison and back in the UK, wrote a book about her experience, and her participation in the series is heavy on the “I don’t know what I was thinking” kind of mea culpas. She acknowledges that she was “stupid” to not realize that Lima was on the other side of the world from Ibiza. But none of these admissions softens the impact of McCollum’s true lack of guile nine years ago. In fact, her account of how she wound up in Peru with a stranger named Melissa Reid, attempting to ferry millions of dollars’ worth of cocaine back to Spain blew our minds at its dunderheadedness.

It makes us understand why the show is larded down with a loud soundtrack and heavy use of reenactments. Her account is unbelievable, due to everything we mentioned above, so the producers and Bernard figured they’d make it fast-paced and entertaining. But that slick style just made the whole thing more irritating and distracting, and it didn’t even do it’s job. We still came away from the first half hour thinking that if McCollum was just an iota more on the ball, she wouldn’t have found herself in this mess to begin with.

Sex and Skin: None. Lots of reenactments of people snorting coke and popping pills, though.

Parting Shot: When she finally realizes she’s going to South America, McCollum says, “Oh my god, I’m going to the jungle.” Because Lima is in the middle of the jungle, of course. Yeesh.

Sleeper Star: Alexander Tirelli, an attorney who represented cartels in South America, was far more fascinating than McCollum.

Most Pilot-y Line: That jungle line we cite above is pretty damned bad.

Our Call: SKIP IT. High: Confessions Of An Ibiza Drug Mule is supposed to show Michaella McCollum as a semi-sympathetic figure now that she’s years removed from her accidental drug mule days. But her recount of her experiences should scare any parent into making sure their children are more self-aware — and know geography! — as they enter their teenage and college years.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com, VanityFair.com, Fast Company and elsewhere.