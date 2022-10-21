Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Foxx Stole ‘Django Unchained’ From Him in Piers Morgan Interview

Well, this was not on my 2022 bingo card. In an upcoming interview with Piers Morgan, Kanye “Ye” West claims that Quentin Tarantino stole the concept of the 2012 Academy Award-winning film Django Unchained from his “Gold Digger” music video pitch.

Conservative pundits have been flocking to chat with Kanye following his anti-semitic tirades and his controversial comments downplaying the murder of George Floyd. And while that has led him to lose his deal with Balenciaga and access to various social media platforms, he will always have a place on right-leaning talk shows. In a chat with Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Kanye opens about his recent controversies, his relationship with Kim Kardashian, and more.

When asked about freedom of speech, the rapper says, “Whether you agree with me or not, I believe people are going to feel the fact that someone is brave enough to say something. Every day I do five things that people have been historically killed for. Every day.”

But, it gets weirder. He continues, “There are no limits to free speech, it’s all context right? Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where, actually – him and Jamie, they got the idea from me because the idea for Django, I pitched to Jamie Foxx, and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger’, and then Tarantino turned into a film.”

Making matters worse, Foxx was featured on the vocals of Kanye’s hit song, giving a bit of weight to his claim. However, there hasn’t been any documented history of Tarantino being pitched to direct the “Gold Digger” music video, which was released in the summer of 2005.

Kanye concludes, “But in that film, he puts a context, he creates a context where Leonardo DiCaprio is allowed to use the [N-word] multi- multiple times, within that context.”

Kanye’s chat with Morgan wasn’t all fun and games, and Hollywood accusations. In the new episode, the Yeezy creator calls Morgan a “Karen” and walks out of the interview while being interrogated about his racist comments. The rapper eventually returns and gives a half-baked apology to those he’s offended.

Wanting to watch tonight’s interview with Kanye? Here’s how to watch Piers Morgan Uncensored.