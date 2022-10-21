Read full article on original website
Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon named a finalist for Thorpe Award
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s best defensive back. Witherspoon has 20 tackles, one interception and 11 passes defended through seven games this season. Witherspoon leads the Big Ten and is second in the nation in passes defended. He’s one of three semifinalists from the Big Ten with Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.
Illinois guard Luke Goode to undergo foot surgery
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois forward Luke Goode suffered a fracture in his left foot on Saturday during a preseason scrimmage with Kansas in St. Louis, per a team release. Goode will have surgery and the return timetable is yet to be determined. Goode played in 28 games and averaged 2.0...
Man killed in Central Illinois train accident worked for co-op for 49 years
STONINGTON — A man killed last week in a Central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century, authorities said. Christian County coroner Amy Calvert Winans said Stephen "Steve" J. Jordan, 69, died Friday of multiple...
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Audrey Gordon
Sept. 2, 1942 - Oct. 21, 2022. GREENUP — Audrey Ellen Gordon, 80, of rural Greenup, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at home. Audrey was born September 2, 1942 in Decatur, IL, daughter of Amzi Baker Davis and Audrey Juanita (Wallingford) Davis. She is survived by her sons:...
Decatur school board considers adding teaching assistants
DECATUR – Members of the Decatur school board are discussing the possibility of adding up to 30 new teaching assistants to cover the primary grades. Board member Al Scheider, who has been advocating for more teaching assistants during the last several meetings, brought it up again on Tuesday. He...
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Decatur brings Great Neighbors together
DECATUR — Great Streets, Great Neighbors is an initiative designed to bring Decatur communities together. “We want them to feel that this is their project, because it is,” said Terrence “Tat” Taylor, essential skills facilitator at Richland Community College. “To get those within the neighborhood in which the project will be held, to get their views, opinions, thoughts, their collaboration, to get their validation.”
Watch now: Decatur police release dramatic video of shootout
DECATUR — Dramatic body camera video shows Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff's deputy fighting for their lives after Jamontey O. Neal pulled a gun on them in a traffic stop and opened fire first. The videos, 10 in all, show the 32-year-old Neal opening fire at...
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Watch now: Footage from the Bowman/Ricker in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur police officer Ryan Ricker and Austin Bowman during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
BC-Merc Table
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Tue:. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 50,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. No open contracts. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Watch now: 10 videos show shootout involving Decatur police, suspect
Warning: Videos containing graphic footage. The Decatur Police Department released 10 videos related to the Oct. 12, 2022 officer-involved shooting that left two police officers wounded and the suspect dead.
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (1) update to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Detective Jason Hesse's body cam video of vehicle ramming
Warning: This video contains graphic language. The Decatur Police detective cries out as he is struck by the force of the impact.
Watch now: Decatur detective has yet another brush with vehicular danger
DECATUR — A sworn affidavit said a Decatur police detective was injured when a suspect in a large sport utility vehicle rammed his squad car before speeding off. And this ordeal was hardly a new experience for Det. Jason Hesse. He has survived two previous attempts to ram his police vehicle, and one of those incidents is now being prosecuted as a case of attempted murder.
Decatur's resale burglar gets 5 year sentence
DECATUR — Randolph R. Hayes, a Decatur burglar who specialized in stealing items and trying to sell them back to their owners, was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday. Hayes, 67, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, that saw him admit a charge of attempted burglary. A further burglary charge was then dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.
What's next for Sloan's Calzones?
DECATUR -- Those taking advantage of the regular buy one get one Tuesday special at Sloan’s Calzones in downtown Decatur were doing so for the last time. “Unfortunately this is something we never wanted to say!! Sloans Calzones will be closing as of this Friday,” read a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We appreciate your support more than you know! We are closed for now, but definitely not forever.”
Watch now: Footage from Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Wolfe's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Macon Country Sheriff’s Department Deputy Travis Wolfe’s in-car camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and Decatur police officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Two Oreana men arrested after dispute, police report
OREANA — An Oct. 15 argument between two Oreana men escalated when one man, age 18, said the other, age 55, hurled a bag at him containing the cremated ashes of a pet dog. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the younger man then admitted to jerking away a “puppy pad” the older man was standing on, causing him to fall over. The 18-year-old told police he helped him up but was then strangled by the older man, whom he knocked to the ground by punching him in the head.
