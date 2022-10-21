Read full article on original website
Low water levels at Shasta Lake reveal local history
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — We've been enduring another summer of drought in the Northstate. But, if you're a local history buff, it's not all bad. If there were any rain clouds, there would be a silver lining. Once again, mother nature is revealing the secrets of Shasta Lake: man-made...
PG&E outage knocks out power to 600 customers including Shasta College
REDDING, Calif. — More than 600 PG&E customers are without power just north of Redding early Monday afternoon, including Shasta College's main campus. According to the utility's outage map, the 625 customers along Old Oregon Trail, as well as off Lake Boulevard, lost power just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Power restored to more than 600 customers in the Redding area
REDDING, Calif. 2:05 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas and Electric reports that at approximately 11:22 a.m. Monday, a bird came into contact with substation equipment, causing a power outage in Redding. According to PG&E, the outage impacted 625 customers in East Redding near the Shasta College campus. PG&E reports that...
Vegetation Fire burns into the Bradley Fire scar on Mt. Bradley base
DUNSMUIR, Calif. — The Dunsmuir-Castella Fire Department, along with CalFire, U.S Forest Service, and the Mt. Shasta Fire Department, is on scene of a Vegetation Fire west of Dunsmuir City Park at the base of Mount Bradley. Officials say the fire is estimated to be 3-5 acres and is...
Local Red Bluff couple takes over ownership of the Main Street Deli
RED BLUFF, Calif. — If you are a Red Bluff local, you are probably familiar with the Main Street Deli that has been around for 15 years. This location stays busy and is known for their soups, sandwiches, and salads. The deli is under new ownership as of October of 2022, but that taste that customers have come to know and love over the past 15 years isn't going anywhere, owners Morgan and RJ Johnson say they are keeping the menu and flavors the same.
Road closure planned near Winco in Redding next Wednesday
REDDING, Calif. — A portion of Old Alturas Road, near Winco Foods and Costco, will be temporarily closed next Wednesday while crews resurface the roads. According to Kyle Jones, with the City of Redding's Engineering Division, on Nov. 2, Old Alturas will be closed from Browning Street and Victor Avenue for final asphalt surfacing for the Alturas Crossing Project.
Over 3 tons of trash removed from drainage in Redding on Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — Over three tons of garbage and refuse were removed from a drainage ditch near Hartnell and Bechelli in Redding. Police in Redding said their Community Work Program Officers and a work crew cleared the waste that accumulated around the Rother drainage ditch near the intersection of Hartnell Avenue and Bechelli Lane.
PG&E lifts potential for power safety shut offs for parts of the Northstate
REDDING, Calif. — — PG&E announced that the potential for Public Safety Power Shutoffs had been reduced in parts of the Northstate. The utility company announced Monday morning that customers in Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, San Benito, Shasta, Stanislaus, Tehama, and Yolo counties are not being considered for safety shutoffs for Monday because of wind improvements.
Sundial Riffle Raffle community event kicks-off Sunday with a special message
Sunday, the Sundial Bridge was filled with vendors, performers, and a special cause. The Sundial Riffle Raffle, the annual event formally known as the Ducky Derby, is back, and its message remains the same. This event at the sundial is a way to educate kids while they are young and...
Redding's Monolith resurrected as haunted house for Halloween season
REDDING, Calif. — After being as quiet as a cemetery for decades, The Haunted House at the Monolith in Redding has been resurrected. Creepy clowns are only a small part of the Monolith-turned-haunted-house by the Redding Rotary Club. What's left of the gravel mining operation to build Shasta Dam...
Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
Meet Erin Resner For Shasta County Supervisor
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Four candidates are running for two open seats on...
Addiction on the streets in Redding: Violence, theft, and drug use
REDDING, Calif. - Police along with city and county organizations are still tackling the best way to deal with large transient encampments and people living on the streets in Redding. Action News Now has been following the difference at the Nurpon area, known before as the Henderson Open Space and...
City of Redding approves proposal for project at Old Costco location
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding Planning Commission met on Tuesday to discuss plans for the old Costco location. The proposal was quickly approved, unanimously, and no public comments were made. During the meeting for the repurposing of the Costco property, a few components were discussed. One component...
Shasta Lake man held to answer for the murder of his boyfriend
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary hearing was held for a Shasta Lake man accused of beating his boyfriend to death with a baseball bat during an argument in their home earlier this year. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said 52-year-old Peter Attanasio was held to answer for...
Dozens of Greyhound bus passengers stranded in Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Nearly three dozen passengers of a Greyhound bus were stranded at the Downtown Transit Center on Yuba Street in Redding on Thursday. Some of the approximately 35 passengers told KRCR they arrived in Redding after departing from Sacramento around 5 a.m., which was previously delayed from the night before.
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
Shasta County Opportunity Center discusses possibility of a change in management
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) held a public meeting on Tuesday to address some of the concerns regarding a possible transition of management of a Shasta County Opportunity Center. The Opportunity Center (OC) has been around since 1964 and offers employment opportunities to...
13 Best Restaurants in Redding, CA
Could a trip to Redding, CA, be on your list? If the answer is yes, knowing the best eateries within the area is essential. We delve into an insightful review of the best restaurants in Redding, CA. Moonstone Bistro. $$$ | (530) 241-3663 | WEBSITE. The Moonstone Bistro restaurant was...
Missing Northstate man found dead, police confirm
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A man reported missing from McCloud earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Mt Shasta Police Department broke the news Monday, confirming they found the missing man, 44-year-old Nicholas Alan Cooper, dead. However, they were unable to provide further details. Police...
