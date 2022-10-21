Read full article on original website
Lakers News: LeBron James Refuses To Criticize Russell Westbrook For Poor Shot Selection In Loss To Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered the type of loss that could prove costly later in the season, falling 106-104 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Lakers led 98-90 with 4:42 left on the clock, seemingly cruising toward their first win of the season. The Purple and Gold’s defense once again stepped up, securing the late eight-point lead despite the persisting shooting woes that saw them make just 20.7% of their 3-point attempts up until that point.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook ‘Not Sure’ What To Do About Opponents Daring Him To Shoot
Russell Westbrook’s stock keeps plummeting after a tough start to the 2022-23 season in his second year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook is shooting an awful 28.9% from the field and 9.3% from 3-point range but still clocks in 28.7 minutes per game. His offensive woes were on full display on Sunday when the Lakers lost an eight-point lead after he checked back into the game late in the fourth quarter in the matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
Lakers News: Adam Silver Responds To LeBron James After Plea To Own NBA Team In Las Vegas
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has been vocal about his hopes to own an NBA franchise, following in the footsteps of other league legends who have transitioned into a management role after retiring. Michael Jordan is the most prominent NBA icon to own a franchise, serving as the Charlotte...
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't like Anthony Edwards' diet: 'We're high-level athletes'
Minnesota Timberwolves' All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns says teammate Anthony Edwards needs to change up his diet after a rough performance on Monday.
Lakers News: LeBron James Ties Karl Malone For Most 20-Point Games In NBA History
With another quality performance on Sunday afternoon against the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tied Karl Malone for the most 20-point games in NBA history with 1,134. James finished the game with 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks, although it unfortunately...
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Maintains He’s Not Frustrated Despite 0-3 Start
The Los Angeles Lakers squandered a late fourth-quarter lead to lose 106-104 against the Portland Trail Blazers and remain winless in 2022-23. The Lakers led by eight points with under five minutes left on the clock, but Portland went on a 16-6 run to close the game and managed to leave L.A. with a win. During that stretch, the Purple and Gold allowed the Trail Blazers to make six of their nine field goal attempts — half of which came from Damian Lillard, who scored 10 of his 41 points during the late comeback push.
Lakers Injury Report: Russell Westbrook Doubtful For Game Against Nuggets Due To Hamstring Soreness
The Los Angeles Lakers put out their injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets and point guard Russell Westbrook is listed as doubtful with left hamstring soreness. With the doubtful tag, Westbrook is likely to miss his first game of the season for the Lakers. In three...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Has High Expectations For Troy Brown Jr.
Troy Brown Jr. made his Los Angeles Lakers debut in the second week of the 2022-23 season after dealing with a back injury in the preseason. Brown spent 22 minutes on the court in Sunday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The 23-year-old wing showed off some of his two-way potential, ending the night with four points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
South Bay Lakers Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster Featuring Cole Swider & Scotty Pippen Jr.
As the NBA is wrapping up the first week of the 2022-23 season, the South Bay Lakers are preparing for the tip-off of the new G League campaign. The Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate had a bittersweet season last year. Two South Bay players scooped end-of-season awards as Mason Jones featured in the All-NBA G League First Team while Mac McClung received the Rookie of the Year Award and made the All-Rookie Team.
Anthony Davis: ‘No Way’ Lakers Should’ve Lost Game Against Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow found a way to beat themselves down the stretch when they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday afternoon. The Lakers had a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter but a gaggle of mistakes allowed the Trail Blazers to tie and eventually win the game off a Jerami Grant layup in the closing seconds. The loss drops Los Angeles to 0-3, and frustration is permeating throughout the organization and the fan base.
