Los Angeles, CA

lakersnation.com

Lakers News: LeBron James Refuses To Criticize Russell Westbrook For Poor Shot Selection In Loss To Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered the type of loss that could prove costly later in the season, falling 106-104 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Lakers led 98-90 with 4:42 left on the clock, seemingly cruising toward their first win of the season. The Purple and Gold’s defense once again stepped up, securing the late eight-point lead despite the persisting shooting woes that saw them make just 20.7% of their 3-point attempts up until that point.
PORTLAND, OR
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook ‘Not Sure’ What To Do About Opponents Daring Him To Shoot

Russell Westbrook’s stock keeps plummeting after a tough start to the 2022-23 season in his second year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook is shooting an awful 28.9% from the field and 9.3% from 3-point range but still clocks in 28.7 minutes per game. His offensive woes were on full display on Sunday when the Lakers lost an eight-point lead after he checked back into the game late in the fourth quarter in the matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Maintains He’s Not Frustrated Despite 0-3 Start

The Los Angeles Lakers squandered a late fourth-quarter lead to lose 106-104 against the Portland Trail Blazers and remain winless in 2022-23. The Lakers led by eight points with under five minutes left on the clock, but Portland went on a 16-6 run to close the game and managed to leave L.A. with a win. During that stretch, the Purple and Gold allowed the Trail Blazers to make six of their nine field goal attempts — half of which came from Damian Lillard, who scored 10 of his 41 points during the late comeback push.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Has High Expectations For Troy Brown Jr.

Troy Brown Jr. made his Los Angeles Lakers debut in the second week of the 2022-23 season after dealing with a back injury in the preseason. Brown spent 22 minutes on the court in Sunday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The 23-year-old wing showed off some of his two-way potential, ending the night with four points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

South Bay Lakers Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster Featuring Cole Swider & Scotty Pippen Jr.

As the NBA is wrapping up the first week of the 2022-23 season, the South Bay Lakers are preparing for the tip-off of the new G League campaign. The Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate had a bittersweet season last year. Two South Bay players scooped end-of-season awards as Mason Jones featured in the All-NBA G League First Team while Mac McClung received the Rookie of the Year Award and made the All-Rookie Team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Anthony Davis: ‘No Way’ Lakers Should’ve Lost Game Against Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow found a way to beat themselves down the stretch when they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday afternoon. The Lakers had a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter but a gaggle of mistakes allowed the Trail Blazers to tie and eventually win the game off a Jerami Grant layup in the closing seconds. The loss drops Los Angeles to 0-3, and frustration is permeating throughout the organization and the fan base.
LOS ANGELES, CA

