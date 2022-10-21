Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Car believed to be used in chases found abandoned in Hollins
HOLLINS, Va. (WFXR) — Area police agencies converged on a Hollins neighborhood Tuesday (10/25) afternoon after a car they believe was used to take them on multiple pursuits Tuesday was found abandoned. The late model Bentley was found parked on Brookview Road near Clearwater Avenue. Police are searching for...
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
WSLS
Franklin County authorities searching for missing 55-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. 55-year-old Veronica Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking in the 3000 block of Colonial Turnpike in Rocky Mount wearing jeans and a blue coat, authorities said. We’re told she was also carrying a yellow backpack.
WSLS
WDBJ7.com
Alleghany Sheriff releases names and charges in Operation Candy Man
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall has released the names of eleven people arrested Thursday as part of what the sheriff’s office calls “Operation Candy Man.”. The operation was conducted October 20 by the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton...
wfirnews.com
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: Authorities seek information on teen missing since Oct. 21
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old male. Dale Lee Canterbury Jr. was last seen in Bedford on Oct. 21. Canterbury was last seen wearing a jean jacket, jeans with writing on them, and white Nike shoes, and may have a buzz-styled haircut. He...
timesvirginian.com
wfirnews.com
WSET
Crash near Russel Woods Drive in Campbell County is cleared: VDOT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crash on US 29 is causing some traffic for drivers on Tuesday evening. According to VDOT, the crash is north in Campbell County near Russell Woods Drive. As of 5:49 p.m. traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles and the south left lane...
WDBJ7.com
Augusta Free Press
Franklin County: Union Hall man loses life in motorcycle crash on Route 40
Virginia State Police is investigating a Saturday motorcycle crash in Franklin County that claimed the life of a Union Hall man. The accident occurred Saturday at 6:54 p.m. on Route 40, according to Virginia State Police. A 2004 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Route 40 at a high rate...
Greensboro man charged in the murder of a woman in Virginia after FBI investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing a murder charge in relation to the death of a woman in Virginia. On Oct. 7, Bedford County deputies responded to a call about a 28-year-old woman who was unresponsive. The woman was identified as Katlyn Montgomery; of Forest, Virginia; and she was taken to Lynchburg […]
WDBJ7.com
Attorney General Jason Miyares plans to curb violent crime in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s 2nd annual law enforcement appreciation lunch. Miyares touches base on operation cease fire, a statewide program aimed at decreasing gun violence. He aims to reduce violence, lower gang activity and protect those who are willing to testify...
WSET
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 16 through 21
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 16 through 21. SEE IT: Surveillance video shows Lynchburg Quik-E store employee robbed at gunpoint. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store on Sunday night. On...
WDBJ7.com
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota Monday. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three adults, including the driver, according to a spokesman with Roanoke County Public Schools. One person from the bus was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wfxrtv.com
WSLS
Man found dead after reported drowning at Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 42-year-old man is dead after a reported drowning at Smith Mountain Lake Saturday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say at around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called for a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall.
WSET
wfxrtv.com
