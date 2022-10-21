FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about a possible drowning in the waters at Smith Mountain Lake on Saturday. Deputies say the incident happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in the Union Hall area. A 9-1-1 call reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat and into the water. The caller reported that they were unable to locate the individual in the water.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO