ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

Comments / 4

Related
wfxrtv.com

Car believed to be used in chases found abandoned in Hollins

HOLLINS, Va. (WFXR) — Area police agencies converged on a Hollins neighborhood Tuesday (10/25) afternoon after a car they believe was used to take them on multiple pursuits Tuesday was found abandoned. The late model Bentley was found parked on Brookview Road near Clearwater Avenue. Police are searching for...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Alleghany Sheriff releases names and charges in Operation Candy Man

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall has released the names of eleven people arrested Thursday as part of what the sheriff’s office calls “Operation Candy Man.”. The operation was conducted October 20 by the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Oct 22) at 6:54 p.m. on Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705 in Franklin County. A 2004 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Route 40 at a high rate of speed, when the motorcycle struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which was making a left turn onto Route 40 from Route 705.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Bedford County fatal hit and run

The Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the individual shown in the attached photographs. This individual is wanted for questioning in a Bedford County Fatal Hit and Run on Route 460, at 12:30 a.m. the morning of September 21, 2022. Description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Attorney General Jason Miyares plans to curb violent crime in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s 2nd annual law enforcement appreciation lunch. Miyares touches base on operation cease fire, a statewide program aimed at decreasing gun violence. He aims to reduce violence, lower gang activity and protect those who are willing to testify...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 16 through 21

(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 16 through 21. SEE IT: Surveillance video shows Lynchburg Quik-E store employee robbed at gunpoint. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store on Sunday night. On...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota Monday. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three adults, including the driver, according to a spokesman with Roanoke County Public Schools. One person from the bus was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Body recovered from Smith Mountain Lake following possible drowning, Deputies

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about a possible drowning in the waters at Smith Mountain Lake on Saturday. Deputies say the incident happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in the Union Hall area. A 9-1-1 call reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat and into the water. The caller reported that they were unable to locate the individual in the water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man found dead after reported drowning at Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 42-year-old man is dead after a reported drowning at Smith Mountain Lake Saturday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say at around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called for a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Two injured, charges pending after school bus crash in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash just after 10:30 Monday morning sent two people to the hospital with their injuries, the Roanoke Police Department said. At the intersection of Shenandoah and 5th Street NW a vehicle and bus were involved in an accident, RPD said. Law enforcement said an...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students on board

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in Roanoke. According to the Roanoke Police Department, it happened at the intersection of 5th St. NW and Shenandoah Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Three adults and...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy