Meridian, ID

Post Register

St. Luke's Children's experiencing increase in patients

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — St. Luke’s Children’s has been experiencing an increase in patients for this time of year, partially due to continuing population growth in Idaho communities and also due to increased seasonal respiratory illnesses. While St. Luke’s Children’s hospital employs a number of strategies to...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Generous Locally Owned Boise Pizza Shop Announces It’s Closing After 7 Years

Earlier this month, the locally-owned pizza shop announced they were temporarily reducing their hours due to staffing issues. Do you have a family of extremely opinionated eaters? Can you never come to a consensus when it comes to which pizza to order? Then chances are that Pizza Pie Cafe in Boise has come to your rescue on more than one occasion. The locally-owned pizza shop was well known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet which offered everything from a basic cheese pizza to a uniquely Idaho “Spud-O-Licious” pizza to Cookie Dough, Apple and Oreo dessert pizzas.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Bogus Basin announces winter season improvements

BOISE, Idaho — Heading into its 80th year, Bogus Basin is announcing several winter season capital improvements. Bogus Basin has put forth a lot of effort to make the slopes beginner-friendly. Several beginner runs and cat tracks have been widened, including Sleepy Hollow, Buttercup Cat Track, Shamrock and Sunshine.
BOISE, ID
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KIVI-TV

College of Western Idaho, Idaho Steelheads announce partnership

BOISE, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho (CWI) has been named the official education partner of the Idaho Steelheads, as the team enters their 25th season. The College will host four CWI nights at the Steelheads to raise awareness of the school's 90 programs. During those nights, students, faculty and staff will be showcased throughout the arena.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Post Register

North Idaho College cancels all ages drag show

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The North Idaho College Gender & Sexuality Alliance has canceled an all-ages drag show that was scheduled for this Friday Oct. 28th. The event was canceled after a flood of emails were sent to the college and the Board of Trustees citing concern for the "all ages welcome" print on the flyers. The GSA club did remove the print, however, the event has since been canceled as seen on their digital flyer posted to the group's Facebook page.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Best French Fries In Boise According To You

I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
BOISE, ID
generalaviationnews.com

New Spirit of Flight Museum opens

The Spirit of Flight Foundation museum opened its new facility at Nampa Municipal Airport (KMAN) Oct. 1, 2022. Relocated from Colorado, the museum features a rotating collection of exhibits designed to inspire generations to explore aviation and aviation history, according to museum officials. Flying aircraft are on display to promote...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Teen Struck by Semi-truck in Eagle Dies at Hospital

UPDATE: The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the teenager as a 14-year-old from Boise. EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Eagle authorities say a teenage boy died after being hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Eagle. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the teen had been stopped on his bicycle at the intersection of State Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road at around 1:30 p.m. as the truck headed south on the highway and turned onto Beacon Light. People who had seen what happened told investigators the truck didn't stop. The sheriff's office said one witness called 911 and followed the truck while other bystanders stopped to help the injured teen. The boy was rushed to the hospital were he died shortly after. Eagle Police stopped the 70-year-old truck driver about four miles from where the teen was hit. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Friday no citations or charges had been filed. The incident remains under investigation.
EAGLE, ID
newschain

