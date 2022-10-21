UPDATE: The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the teenager as a 14-year-old from Boise. EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Eagle authorities say a teenage boy died after being hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Eagle. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the teen had been stopped on his bicycle at the intersection of State Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road at around 1:30 p.m. as the truck headed south on the highway and turned onto Beacon Light. People who had seen what happened told investigators the truck didn't stop. The sheriff's office said one witness called 911 and followed the truck while other bystanders stopped to help the injured teen. The boy was rushed to the hospital were he died shortly after. Eagle Police stopped the 70-year-old truck driver about four miles from where the teen was hit. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Friday no citations or charges had been filed. The incident remains under investigation.

EAGLE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO