KTVB
Growing Idaho: Population explosion in Star
The population of Star, along the Ada-Canyon county line, is 30 times what it was 25 years ago. The mayor talks about the growing pains and opportunities.
Post Register
St. Luke's Children's experiencing increase in patients
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — St. Luke’s Children’s has been experiencing an increase in patients for this time of year, partially due to continuing population growth in Idaho communities and also due to increased seasonal respiratory illnesses. While St. Luke’s Children’s hospital employs a number of strategies to...
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
7's HERO: 37-year-old Boise mother facing stage four cancer shares her inspiring journey
BOISE, Idaho — Jenny Giese of Boise was just 37 years old when she discovered a lump in her breast. She had just had her second son and was breastfeeding, so, she was not overly concerned. "The lump went away. We assumed that it was related to breastfeeding, maybe...
Generous Locally Owned Boise Pizza Shop Announces It’s Closing After 7 Years
Earlier this month, the locally-owned pizza shop announced they were temporarily reducing their hours due to staffing issues. Do you have a family of extremely opinionated eaters? Can you never come to a consensus when it comes to which pizza to order? Then chances are that Pizza Pie Cafe in Boise has come to your rescue on more than one occasion. The locally-owned pizza shop was well known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet which offered everything from a basic cheese pizza to a uniquely Idaho “Spud-O-Licious” pizza to Cookie Dough, Apple and Oreo dessert pizzas.
KIVI-TV
Bogus Basin announces winter season improvements
BOISE, Idaho — Heading into its 80th year, Bogus Basin is announcing several winter season capital improvements. Bogus Basin has put forth a lot of effort to make the slopes beginner-friendly. Several beginner runs and cat tracks have been widened, including Sleepy Hollow, Buttercup Cat Track, Shamrock and Sunshine.
Post Malone’s Favorite Restaurants Are a Quick Drive from Boise
Post Malone is, by far, one of the biggest artists on the globe when it comes to contemporary music. There isn't a household in America that doesn't know the name and with hit singles like "Wow", "Rockstar" and "Circles"--there's no denying just how big of a deal Post Malone is.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
KIVI-TV
College of Western Idaho, Idaho Steelheads announce partnership
BOISE, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho (CWI) has been named the official education partner of the Idaho Steelheads, as the team enters their 25th season. The College will host four CWI nights at the Steelheads to raise awareness of the school's 90 programs. During those nights, students, faculty and staff will be showcased throughout the arena.
KIVI-TV
St. Luke's Children's Hospital experiencing an unusual pediatric volume for this time of year
BOISE, Idaho — Hospitals are filling up nationwide as a rash of respiratory infections spreads. The Department of Health and Human Services says more pediatric hospital beds are filled now than they have been since 2020. RSV, influenza, and enterovirus cases are high, causing many medical facilities to be overwhelmed. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for RSV so it can cause severe upper and lower respiratory symptoms in infants and young children.
Post Register
North Idaho College cancels all ages drag show
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The North Idaho College Gender & Sexuality Alliance has canceled an all-ages drag show that was scheduled for this Friday Oct. 28th. The event was canceled after a flood of emails were sent to the college and the Board of Trustees citing concern for the "all ages welcome" print on the flyers. The GSA club did remove the print, however, the event has since been canceled as seen on their digital flyer posted to the group's Facebook page.
The Best French Fries In Boise According To You
I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
Idaho Should Have Special Road Rules for Early-Morning Commuters
Back in April 2022, I confessed my desperate bout with the drive-around blues. What Fresh Hell Is This? My Daily Commute From Star to Boise in Gifs is a playful dramedy of sorts. It's a woe-is-me rant spiked with sarcasm and truth only local road warriors can understand. Since then...
generalaviationnews.com
New Spirit of Flight Museum opens
The Spirit of Flight Foundation museum opened its new facility at Nampa Municipal Airport (KMAN) Oct. 1, 2022. Relocated from Colorado, the museum features a rotating collection of exhibits designed to inspire generations to explore aviation and aviation history, according to museum officials. Flying aircraft are on display to promote...
My Idaho: A Minor road trip
A Boise man's obsession has taken on a whole new meaning when it comes to the love of Minor League baseball.
KTVB
Coroner names 14-year-old hit and killed in Eagle
14-year-old Rylan Hoob was hit and killed by a semi-truck while he was riding his bike in Eagle. Idaho State Police are actively investigating the incident.
Teen Struck by Semi-truck in Eagle Dies at Hospital
UPDATE: The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the teenager as a 14-year-old from Boise. EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Eagle authorities say a teenage boy died after being hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Eagle. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the teen had been stopped on his bicycle at the intersection of State Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road at around 1:30 p.m. as the truck headed south on the highway and turned onto Beacon Light. People who had seen what happened told investigators the truck didn't stop. The sheriff's office said one witness called 911 and followed the truck while other bystanders stopped to help the injured teen. The boy was rushed to the hospital were he died shortly after. Eagle Police stopped the 70-year-old truck driver about four miles from where the teen was hit. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Friday no citations or charges had been filed. The incident remains under investigation.
newschain
