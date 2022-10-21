READING — There was a brief moment in Thursday night's football game at Hollingsworth Field when the hint of upset was in the air. Winchester had pulled to within one score (22-14) as the game moved to the fourth quarter and Reading was facing a third and three at the Rockets' 49. If the Red & Black defense held, would they have a shot at a tying touchdown?

