ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

How much to ask for operating override for Lynch traffic calming

WINCHESTER - The Select Board will place two questions on the Jan. 7 special election ballot: one having to do with the Lynch School replacement project and the other with the Lynch School traffic calming measures generated by Toole Design Group and supported by the board. While the board will...
WINCHESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Reading football team still unbeaten after seven games

READING — There was a brief moment in Thursday night's football game at Hollingsworth Field when the hint of upset was in the air. Winchester had pulled to within one score (22-14) as the game moved to the fourth quarter and Reading was facing a third and three at the Rockets' 49. If the Red & Black defense held, would they have a shot at a tying touchdown?
READING, MA
homenewshere.com

City officials want more time to issue Woburn Village liquor licenses

WOBURN - The City Council’s Liaison Committee will mull over a proposed Home Rule Petition that would extend the timeframe upon which Woburn can grant a series of site-specific alcohol licenses to Woburn Village tenants. During a recent gathering in City Hall, City Council President Michael Concannon introduced the...
WOBURN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy