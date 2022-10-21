Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
One Night Only: Celebrate Local Businesses on the South Shore at BOSS Bash!Dianna CarneyRandolph, MA
Head of the Charles rowers come together for "once in a lifetime" event
BOSTON -- It was a very busy weekend by the Charles River as Boston hosted the world's largest rowing event. The Head of the Charles Regatta packed the river corridor with cars, boats, and spectators for three straight days. About 11,000 rowers participated. "This is the Super Bowl of rowing," said Head of the Charles Regatta Executive Director Fred Schoch. "Every year is exciting and we try and bring it up a notch." For one first-timer, the three-day event was everything she hoped for and more. "I've never been to something as big as this," she told WBZ-TV.Visitors and rowers came from 45 states and 27 countries. "The economic impact is probably approaching $100 million," said Schoch. Roughly $5 million goes into the state's treasury. For Jenna of North Andover, this weekend was extra special. She rowed the Head of the Charles while in college years ago and now her kids are following in her footsteps. My kids' coach is a friend of mine from college who also rowed in college with me, so talk about full circle small world," she said. "It's Head of the Charles, just once in a lifetime."
nshoremag.com
Giving Away Millions is Serious Work and Great Fun for Bill and Joyce Cummings
For years, Bill and Joyce Cummings were undercover billionaires. They lived well, but not large, maintaining their relatively modest Winchester home (along with a smallish condo in Florida), driving decade-old cars, and flying economy class. When Bill, ever frugal, said hello to his neighbors, he would complain about the money he spent keeping his yard maintained.
homenewshere.com
Tanners in a runaway victory in Lexington
LEXINGTON — The Middlesex League in 2022 is one of great imbalance with the have and havenots. Parity is not the name of the game. The Tanners, after a tough loss a week ago at home (where they are winless) against Wakefield, bounced back in a huge win on Saturday afternoon in Lexington with a 54-12 romp. The ground-and-pound Tanners put up 321 yards rushing and scored their most points in a game since 56 were rung up on Winchester in 2011.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Lynn
There was a $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize claimed in Lynn on Monday. The winning scratch-off ticket for the game ‘Millions’ was sold at a tobacco shop — Cal’s News Store. There were 679 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in Massachusetts...
NECN
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
theweektoday.com
Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance
Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
WBUR
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception
So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
Boston University
The 14 Best Secondhand Shops in and around Boston
Love shopping vintage? Check out our guide on where to go for used clothing, furniture, and more. Shopping for clothes, furniture, and housewares can be a challenge on a student budget. Fortunately, Boston-area secondhand stores offer a wide range of goods, from tables and chairs to designer duds and accessories. And purchasing someone else’s castoffs is good for the environment, as well as for your wallet. Consider this: the average American throws out 81 pounds of clothing each year, adding a staggering 26 billion pounds of textiles a year to landfills.
25 Investigates: The pivotal decision that sent Harmony Montgomery to live with her father
MANCHESTER, NH — 25 Investigates has been covering the Harmony Montgomery case in-depth since the very beginning, including the pivotal decision that placed Harmony in her father, Adam Montgomery’s custody. Boston 25 News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh was the first to report on the lack of...
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
Police: Missing Raynham girl may have traveled 100 miles from home
RAYNHAM, Mass — A teenage girl from Raynham who has been missing since last week could be in danger and may have traveled to multiple New England cities up to a hundred miles away, police said. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last seen by a family member on Oct. 18...
bunewsservice.com
Boston’s wastewater system braces for the coming storm
If there is one thing cities never stop producing, it is sewage. The question is, what to do with it? In the 1980s, Boston’s answer was dumping raw sewage into bodies of water. With pollution threatening both humans and ecology, the Boston harbor became known as “the dirtiest harbor in America.”
Time Out Global
8 best Christmas things to do in Boston
From classic holiday shows to quirky festivities, these are the best Christmas events this year. Christmas is almost here and in Boston, the holiday season is quite special. From tree lightings to holiday markets to festive meals, there is so much to get excited about in Boston this holiday season. Whether you prefer to stick to tradition by seeing the Holiday Pops perform at Symphony Hall or by downing craft beers during a marathon of "Office" Christmas episodes, there is something for everyone this winter. Don’t miss our guides to the best holiday markets in Boston, as well as where to see the best Christmas lights in Boston. The holidays are also a great time to check out the best ice skating rinks in Boston and the best hot chocolate in Boston.
homenewshere.com
Select Board to discuss town’s trash hauling contract
READING - Amid a breakdown in service that has resulted in late trash pickups across town throughout October, the Select Board is expected to receive an update and hold a discussion on hauling provider Republic Service’s contract, which Town Manager Fidel Maltez has threatened to cancel if the contractor’s performance does not improve.
bostonagentmagazine.com
804 Belmont St, Unit 1, Watertown
Built in 1900, this is a mansard style home that seamlessly blends class architecture with modern finishes. This 2,500-square-foot home features a chef’s kitchen with 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and a granite kitchen island. Beautiful hardwood floors, spacious rooms, ample sunlight — this is a truly special, beautiful home. Plenty of space in this home to make it your own.
fallriverreporter.com
72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead
A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
Go See the New Hampshire House That Puts on a Mesmerizing Halloween Light Show
We all know that some people go all out during the holidays. Some houses will be decorated with lights, props, and inflatables. There are always certain houses to look for around the holidays, but it is not always just during the Christmas season. Halloween has become another holiday in which...
homenewshere.com
Reading football team still unbeaten after seven games
READING — There was a brief moment in Thursday night's football game at Hollingsworth Field when the hint of upset was in the air. Winchester had pulled to within one score (22-14) as the game moved to the fourth quarter and Reading was facing a third and three at the Rockets' 49. If the Red & Black defense held, would they have a shot at a tying touchdown?
