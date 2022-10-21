Read full article on original website
JD76
4d ago
The folks on the Right have been claiming that they are unfairly singled out for their beliefs and actions, but here's ANOTHER example of how everyone is being held accountable....not just the people on the right.
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is SoldGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
"Shark Tank" Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
New British Pub and Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Tucson overpass renamed in honor of fallen State Trooper
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fallen hero honored. After years of trying to get the I-10 and Ruthfauff overpass named after Officer Juan Cruz, family and friends are rejoicing. Arizona DPS Officer Juan Cruz lost his life in the line of duty in 1998 after being hit by...
fox10phoenix.com
Man facing prison for attacking Arizona Border Patrol agent
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Mexican man is facing up to nine years in prison for attacking a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January, federal authorities said Monday. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Rey David Marquez-Jimenez pleaded guilty last week to one count of attempted murder of a federal officer.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s now been five days since a dangerous inmate escaped from the Pima County jail. Oscar Alday slipped out while he was being booked into the facility. Sheriff Chris Nanos gives some insight into how that happened. We’ve reported on a jailbreak in...
KOLD-TV
Advocates work to put an end to domestic violence
The city of Tucson is eyeing new moves to conserve water. The nationwide baby formula shortage isn’t over and is still impacting families in southern Arizona.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported the death of a woman as a result of a motor vehicle accident early Saturday. A car hit and killed a woman on Tucson's south side. The victim was found at Country Club Road and Transcon Way and first responders were called. Despite performing life-saving measures, the woman died at the scene.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing Oro Valley man found safe
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing man has been found safe after police asked for help finding him. According to the Oro Valley Police Department, the 83-year-old man may have been in area of E. Palisades Road and North First Avenue. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All...
KOLD-TV
Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Oct. 23, 2021, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in downtown Tucson with some friends on a Saturday morning. The accident left him with broken bones, a punctured lung and a serious brain injury. It...
KOLD-TV
Hemp homes: cooler, safer building could be in Arizona’s future
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house that basically heats and cools itself, doesn’t catch fire, and helps reverse climate change may sound too good to be true. That’s what Tucson general contractor Micaela Machado hears from people when she describes homes made with hemp lime. ”You...
KOLD-TV
Police ask for help locating missing Oro Valley man
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult. According to the Oro Valley Police Department, 83-year-old Richard Wilson may be in the area of E. Palisades Road and North First Avenue. He was last seen wearing a...
KOLD-TV
Pima County working to save road with pilot erosion stalling project
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon may be over, but erosion from monsoon rain and flooding is still a concern. Right now, Pima County Parks and Rec is working to stall the erosion on a road that many use every day. “I think the thing about this monsoon was,...
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
KOLD-TV
No children injured in crash involving Vail school bus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Vail Unified School District bus carrying “an unknown number” of children was involved in a crash with two other vehicles Tuesday morning, Oct. 25. The bus driver and children were not injured, but at least one occupant of the other vehicles...
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
Court documents: Tucson teacher facing charges related to terrorist threats
According to an indictment in Navajo County Superior Court, Donald Glenn Brown allegedly "threatened to commit an act of terrorism and communicated that act to another person."
KOLD-TV
TPD: Ambulance involved in crash near Flowing Wells
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a wreck involving an ambulance took place on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say the collision took place near Prince Road and North Runway. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
Crash closes road, injures driver on Grant, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road is closed after a single vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole, knocking it into the road. Eastbound traffic has been shut down. The...
Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator
A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Tucson auto dealer pays out veterans after KGUN 9 investigation
Two Tucson veterans had problems with a local used car auto dealer here in Tucson, leaving one woman paying for a van she didn't receive and another paying for repairs out of her own pocket.
Former Pima County Administrator honored for his work in creating The Loop
Chuck Huckelberry made his first public appearance since he was hit by a car while riding his bike in 2021.
"I need to get that before somebody gets hurt": Good deed turned deadly
Along Avra Valley Road in Marana, there are only farms and fast cars. A dolly in the middle of the road could cause a lot of problems.
Comments / 21