Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
Prospective Jurors Speak Out, Defense Faces Uphill Battle In Trump TrialTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
St. George food pantry desperately seeks inventory
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Organizers of the Wednesday food pantry at St. Peter’s R.C. Church at 53 St. Mark’s Place in New Brighton find themselves in a pickle. Since the summer, canned donations have been scant. Volunteers have been pitching in products on their own. Pantry coordinator...
Project Hospitality hosts 40th Anniversary Harvest Home Celebration; six lauded for community service
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Close to 200 Staten Islanders had reason to celebrate at the Historic Old Bermuda Inn. It was the 40th Anniversary of Project Hospitality and the first fall gathering hosted by the agency in two years. It’s been four decades since Project Hospitality started as an...
SIBOR names Joseph Tsomik Realtor of the Year; donates $15K to Children At Play
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The gloomy weather couldn’t keep the spirits of the Staten Island Board of Realtors down as they met for their annual membership meeting at Grand Oaks County Club in Rossville on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Dozens of realtors gathered with friends, family and government...
Mom, 26, found dead in bin on Staten Island, remembered as a ‘beautiful spirit’ with a ‘caring heart’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Along a street that doubles as a makeshift dump site for things unwanted sits a single lit candle on the doorstep of the home that once belonged to 26-year-old LaHuma Payton. Neighbors, friends and family members are mourning and sending an outpouring of love to...
Staten Island obituaries for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Frazzitta Sr., 91, was a resident of Staten Island for 53 years where he raised three sons along with his loving wife Jean who predeceased him in 2009 after 59 years of marriage. He worked for Miles Shoe Co, in New York City, for 20 years. Many will remember Peter from Tirone’s Family Shoe in Port Richmond where he assisted many with school shoe fittings. He loved his job and regular customers. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Youth hoops: Filipowicz family’s generous gift enabled St. Charles to purchase state-of-the-art scorer’s table
Those who knew John K. Filipowicz best were well aware it was in his blood to volunteer and give back to the community. This was especially true when his long-time parish, St. Charles in Oakwood, was concerned. Filipowicz, in fact, coached basketball at St. Charles for years, not to mention baseball at Great Kills Little League.
NYC confirms pilot program to lock front doors of public schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City education officials have confirmed a pilot program is in effect to lock the front doors of some public schools across the five boroughs, including at least one school on Staten Island. Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore) told the Advance/SILive.com the city is...
Student, 14, shot outside Tottenville High School on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 14-year-old Tottenville High School freshman was shot in the ankle outside the school building Tuesday afternoon, a law-enforcement source said. The victim was transported to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze and is expected to survive, the source said. Police are searching for...
10 years later: Remembering 24 Staten Island lives lost in Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 marks 10 years since Hurricane Sandy’s storm surge slammed our shores, causing unparalleled destruction and claiming the lives of 24 Staten Islanders — more victims than any other borough. Some of the victims were found in their homes in...
NYPD searching for missing Tottenville woman, 34. ‘I am keeping hope that she is alive,’ sister says.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman. Laura Lyons, a resident of the 7000 block of Amboy Road, was last seen leaving her home at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
RUMC celebrates its new ER with an official ribbon cutting ceremony
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Daniel J. Messina, president and CEO of Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) stood before the West Brighton hospital’s new state-of-the-art Emergency Department yesterday and was dwarfed by both its size and significance. After years of ambitious planning, construction and development, the new center celebrated its official opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by dozens of borough dignitaries. According to Messina, this opening, and the amenities it will steer into the borough mark a considerable milestone for the residents of Staten Island.
Cardinal Dolan joins BP Fossella as funds are allocated to S.I. Catholic schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Catholic schools on Staten Island will soon have more funding for programs, services, education and more, thanks to Borough President Vito Fossella’s budget allocation of nearly $460,000. Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York, joined Fossella to make the announcement about the budget allocation...
Source: Tottenville High School student was not intended target of shooting; as many as 5 suspects wearing ski masks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 14-year-old freshman shot outside Tottenville High School Tuesday afternoon was not the intended target of the attack, a law-enforcement source told the Advance/SILive.com. However, the shooting was not a random act of violence, the source said. Authorities believe the gunfire was intended for one...
Video circulating on social media captures apparent gunshots outside Tottenville High School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Video circulating on social media apparently captured the moments multiple gunshots rang out near Tottenville High School Tuesday afternoon. The eight-second clip, taken from a car dashboard camera, shows vehicles passing in front of the school as eight shots ring out within the span of just over three seconds.
Car overturns on property of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities responded to a car that flipped over on the property of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School on Monday. The crash occurred around noon on a road off of Hylan Boulevard that leads to an athletic field at the school, located at 5150 Hylan Blvd.
Staten Island Railway running with delays Monday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Multiple Staten Island Railway trains will not run as normally scheduled Monday night, according to the MTA. The 6:18 p.m. train from St. George to Great Kills did not run, the agency said in an alert issued at 6:21 p.m. The 6:16 p.m. train from St. George to Tottenville instead was adjusted to make all local stops.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Quaint and quiet,’ Richmond, $1.6M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 254 Natick St., Richmond, is a stone and cedar Colonial. Priced at $1,599,000, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home features a large living room and dining room, both with fireplaces. It also boasts a family room and a large kitchen that spills into an eating area, which extends to a super large yard, perfect for entertaining, according to the listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service at SIBOR.com.
Concerns about Staten Island Ferry customer service to be addressed at meeting Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several Staten Island Ferry issues and community complaints will be addressed on Tuesday when a ferry manager joins a meeting of Community Board 1. The public is invited to attend the 7 p.m. meeting in the board’s office at 1 Edgewater Street. During the...
A blast from the past: 12 photos from our Classic Staten Island Instagram account
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ah, the good ol’ days — there’s nothing better. Luckily, the Classic Staten Island Instagram page has a wealth of photographs from yesteryear. Take a look through these pictures to see if you remember when the borough looked like this. Interested in...
National Geographic opens ‘Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience’ | New in NYC
MANHATTAN, N.Y. — If you’re a fan of the “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience NYC,” this will be right up your alley. Walk into Egypt’s 18th dynasty this fall with National Geographic’s “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience” as it opens on Oct. 28, 2022, on Pier 36.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0