ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Frazzitta Sr., 91, was a resident of Staten Island for 53 years where he raised three sons along with his loving wife Jean who predeceased him in 2009 after 59 years of marriage. He worked for Miles Shoe Co, in New York City, for 20 years. Many will remember Peter from Tirone’s Family Shoe in Port Richmond where he assisted many with school shoe fittings. He loved his job and regular customers. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Youth hoops: Filipowicz family’s generous gift enabled St. Charles to purchase state-of-the-art scorer’s table

Those who knew John K. Filipowicz best were well aware it was in his blood to volunteer and give back to the community. This was especially true when his long-time parish, St. Charles in Oakwood, was concerned. Filipowicz, in fact, coached basketball at St. Charles for years, not to mention baseball at Great Kills Little League.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD searching for missing Tottenville woman, 34. ‘I am keeping hope that she is alive,’ sister says.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman. Laura Lyons, a resident of the 7000 block of Amboy Road, was last seen leaving her home at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

RUMC celebrates its new ER with an official ribbon cutting ceremony

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Daniel J. Messina, president and CEO of Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) stood before the West Brighton hospital’s new state-of-the-art Emergency Department yesterday and was dwarfed by both its size and significance. After years of ambitious planning, construction and development, the new center celebrated its official opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by dozens of borough dignitaries. According to Messina, this opening, and the amenities it will steer into the borough mark a considerable milestone for the residents of Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Source: Tottenville High School student was not intended target of shooting; as many as 5 suspects wearing ski masks

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 14-year-old freshman shot outside Tottenville High School Tuesday afternoon was not the intended target of the attack, a law-enforcement source told the Advance/SILive.com. However, the shooting was not a random act of violence, the source said. Authorities believe the gunfire was intended for one...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Quaint and quiet,’ Richmond, $1.6M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 254 Natick St., Richmond, is a stone and cedar Colonial. Priced at $1,599,000, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home features a large living room and dining room, both with fireplaces. It also boasts a family room and a large kitchen that spills into an eating area, which extends to a super large yard, perfect for entertaining, according to the listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service at SIBOR.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy