Davenport Community School District asks for feedback on downsizing plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Community School District is looking at some major changes and wants the community's opinion. A survey on plans to downsize school buildings was mailed out to district residents, which is due on Wednesday, Oct. 26. District leaders said the reason for the proposals is a...
Washington High School Performance Deemed Acceptable by Iowa Department of Education
The Iowa Department of Education released the results of their online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. This is the first year since 2019 that new schools are being identified for additional support to meet the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Washington...
Iowa’s Favorite Dog Costume Contest Is This Sunday at Theisen’s
Halloween is a super fun time to get dressed up in your favorite costume. But it's for the kids, right? Wrong, in fact, Dwyer & Michaels have proven that adults love having a great time during their Halloween Costume Ball. But is dressing up in costumes only for humans? That's...
Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island
A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
First Brewpub in Iowa Celebrates 30 Years All Week Long
Not a lot of businesses have been around for 30 years. Fewer restaurants have been around for 30 years. Even fewer breweries have been around for 30 years. Back in 1992, Steve and Jennie Zuidema opened Front Street Brewery along River Drive in Davenport, IA. Current Owners Tim Baldwin, Nate Sobotka, and Pat Sherman continue the tradition of incredible handcrafted food and beer.
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - It may not be the biggest jackpot prize, but it’s still a lot of money for Steve Allen of Davenport. He bought a lottery ticket at the spur-of-the-moment Saturday and wound up winning $25,000 a year for life, according to the Iowa lottery office. The...
Davenport Man Claims Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life in Lucky for Life Game
It's not the 1 billion dollar prize, but it is still life-altering money! A man from Davenport Iowa claimed a Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life in the Lucky for Life Game. It's The 3rd Iowa Ticket This Year To Win At That Prize Level. The Win. On Saturday...
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
There Is A Hocus Pocus Escape Room At The LeClaire Community Library
If you're a fan of Hocus Pocus then an event like this might be perfect for the family! Get the kids ready because it looks like the Sanderson Sisters have returned and it's up to the LeClaire Library visitors to stop them!. This event is for ages 5 and up....
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
East Moline Sergeant Is In Critical Condition After Attack
Monda evening, one of East Moline's finest was horrifically attacked and is now in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Sergeant William Lind with the East Moline Police Department is currently in the hospital fighting for his life after being attacked by a suspect in an aggravated arson. In a press...
Party on 7th Avenue: A day of community and celebration
On Saturday, Oct. 15, 7th Ave. was more alive than ever. Music performed by Augustana’s jazz ensembles and various other musical groups replaced the usual bustle of traffic as students, families and alumni gathered to celebrate the inauguration of President Andrea Talentino, Augustana’s first female president. Following the...
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
Car hits house in Davenport
Emergency crews responded to a car that hit a house in Davenport on early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of Marquette around 12:15 a.m. There was a large police presence in the area and an ambulance at the scene, but it was not clear if there were any injuries.
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
3-year-old Iowa cancer survivor has wish fulfilled
"It's something that we typically do as parents," the little girl's mother said "We worry about our kids. We want what's best for them. We want them to be happy and healthy."
Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile was charged Tuesday in connection to the two people injured after a shooting in Burlington Saturday, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, with the help of Des Moines County deputies, West Burlington police and Des Moines County Sheriff’s K-9, officers found the person of interest in the shooting Saturday, according to a media release.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for failing to appear arrested in Texas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County was arrested on Oct. 22 in Tarrant County, Texas, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton.
Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
