WAFB

Law enforcement encourages Halloween safety

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement in Pointe Coupee Parish is encouraging parents to keep their kid’s safety in mind for Halloween. “This is something we have never seen before,” said Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux. Sheriff Thibodeaux says the tricks could be mixed in...
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
WAFB

State health department holds public hearing over abortion exceptions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of exceptions the state allows for women to get an abortion has caused a storm of controversy and legal battles. One of the most high-profile cases involves a woman who was denied the procedure at a Baton Rouge hospital despite her unborn baby being diagnosed with a condition that would make it impossible for her to carry to term. She eventually went out of state to end the pregnancy.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Two injured in Prairieville shooting, detectives investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital following a shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident happened on John Broussard Road around 8 a.m. The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited at this time....
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

EBR Sheriff’s Office to hold hunter’s sight-in event

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to a hunter’s sight-in event. According to a spokeswoman, the event will give hunters the opportunity to verify their hunting and sporting rifles are zeroed-in before the opening of hunting season. The event will...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries. The incident happened on...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Plaquemine parks repeatedly vandalized; two teens arrested

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Two teens were arrested on Monday, Oct.24 for breaking into the COPAC and setting two vehicles on fire, officials say. The two vehicles were reportedly being used by the Plaquemine Fire Department and Iberville firefighters for training on removing injured people from wrecked vehicles. According to officials, the two teens were caught on camera vandalizing the park.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

72-year-old Donaldsonville man accused of threatening victim’s life with gun

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 72-year-old man was arrested by deputies after allegedly threatening a Klotzville homeowner with a gun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Frank Bonadona, 72, of Donaldsonville went to the victim’s Klotzville home on Sunday, Oct. 9 with a gun and “made threats against his life” as a result of an ongoing dispute.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

