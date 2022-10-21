Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation DestinationsZoran BogdanovicLos Angeles, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
2urbangirls.com
Compton educator named Teacher of the Year
The state of California recently bestowed the designation of ‘Teacher of the Year’ to five educators including one from the Compton Unified School District. Dominguez High School’s Catherine Borek is an AP English and Drama teacher Credited with reviving the drama program at Dominguez. Borek was named Compton Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year this past May and one of LA County Office of Education’s Teachers of the year in September.
ghsexplosion.com
Mrs. Sarhadian Came to GHS by Fate
Mrs. Julie Sarhadian is an English teacher at Glendale High School. She was born in Los Angeles, California and has lived here her whole life. She went to Bellarmine-Jefferson High School, which was a private Catholic school in Burbank, and she later attended California State University, Northridge, where she earned her bachelor’s degree, her teaching credential and her Master’s degree in Secondary Curriculum and Instruction.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
toddrickallen.com
The Nook Breakfast Spot Expanding To Westchester
If you’re travelling South on Lincoln through Westchester, you might have noticed a large banner hanging on the wall of the former location of Chicago For Ribs at 8311 Lincoln Blvd. The banner lets us know that The Nook Breakfast Spot is taking over the space. The Nook Breakfast Spot has one location in Lomita and promises “homemade meals from scratch”. Check out their Lomita location’s menu here.
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
Kevin de León says of constituents: 'If I were to step down, then they'd have no voice in City Hall'
In an interview with ABC7's Marc Brown, embattled Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León discussed his decision to remain in office despite widespread calls for him to resign.
2urbangirls.com
Teen reported missing in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster. Deana Valexia Alvarez was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of 25th Street East and Avenue I, near Tierra Bonita Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
losangeleno.com
The Weekly Rant: de Leon’s Toxic Machismo
Last week’s drama over the release of a recorded conversation between three city councilmembers and the former president of the Los Angeles Labor Federation has no end in sight. De León’s refusal to step down — even when faced with increasing political pressure to do so — reminds me of one of my least favorite concepts in Latino culture: machismo.
City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness
The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
KCET
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
Laist.com
Photos: What A Massive Protest Of The Iranian Government Looked Like In DTLA
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Topline:. Protesters filled the streets of...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
2urbangirls.com
Two students stabbed at LA area high school, suspect detained
LOS FELIZ, Calif. – Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. The...
UCLA Falls in the Latest Coaches Poll
The UCLA football team has fallen five spots in the latest Coaches Poll and is now No. 15 in the nation. The Bruins, now 6-1, suffered their first loss on Saturday against Oregon. Despite the loss, UCLA is still in the hunt for the Pac-12 Championship Game. Due to a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
UCLA running back attempts head-scratching move against No. 10 Oregon
Not sure what Keegan Jones’ plan was here. The talented UCLA running back and his team are not having the best day against No. 10 Oregon. UCLA’s undefeated season is going down the drain, but the Bruins aren’t giving up without a fight. Desperation can make you...
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
2urbangirls.com
KJLH’s Front Page returns with new host Dawn Dai
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – KJLH has announced the return of the Front Page with new host Dawn Dai, a modern-day renaissance woman. The Detroit native is breaking barriers and setting new standards in radio, podcast and social media. A proud alumni of Howard University, Dawn got her start at WHUR-FM’s HD radio channels. Dawn has worked both in front and behind the scenes of radio and TV for brands including WBLS/WLIB (NY), Music Choice (NY), A. Smith & Co. Productions (CA), and iHeart Radio (CA) where she served as The Digital Content Producer and weekend “What’s Happenin’” host of the nationally syndicated “Steve Harvey Morning Show.” Dawn is also known for her smooth velvet-toned voice, handling voiceover work for some of the biggest advertising campaigns in media.
Los Angeles City Council Scandal Highlights Ugly Influence of Big Labor
By now, most of us have read about the recorded conversation of Los Angeles County council insiders making mean-spirited and bigoted comments about Blacks, whites, gays, Jews, Armenians, and indigenous peoples as they complained about the new redistricting maps that a city commission had recently proposed. It's appalling—and we're just beginning to see the fallout.
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lottery
This program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families who meet the terms of the program, all by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
beverlypress.com
Authorities find hate flyers on vehicles parked at The Grove
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect or suspects who placed flyers containing antisemitic messages on parked vehicles at The Grove on Oct. 15. Authorities said the flyers were similar to leaflets that have been previously distributed in Beverly Hills, Hollywood and other cities throughout Los Angeles County. After receiving a call around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 from someone who found one of the flyers, police arrived and took a hate incident report, said Capt. Sonia Monico, with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division. She said officers and security guards searched the parking areas and found less than 10 flyers on vehicles. No suspects were located and no suspect description was available.
