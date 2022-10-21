INGLEWOOD, Calif. – KJLH has announced the return of the Front Page with new host Dawn Dai, a modern-day renaissance woman. The Detroit native is breaking barriers and setting new standards in radio, podcast and social media. A proud alumni of Howard University, Dawn got her start at WHUR-FM’s HD radio channels. Dawn has worked both in front and behind the scenes of radio and TV for brands including WBLS/WLIB (NY), Music Choice (NY), A. Smith & Co. Productions (CA), and iHeart Radio (CA) where she served as The Digital Content Producer and weekend “What’s Happenin’” host of the nationally syndicated “Steve Harvey Morning Show.” Dawn is also known for her smooth velvet-toned voice, handling voiceover work for some of the biggest advertising campaigns in media.

