With a refrigerator full of Thanksgiving leftovers, try these ideas to make use out of the turkey and sides. Chances are, after cooking a big Thanksgiving meal, you want to do very little cooking for a few days. Leftover turkey sandwiches are a classic for a good reason -they're delicious. Get creative and use some fancy relish or melt the cheese or add some stuffing, gravy or cranberry sauce. Or throw some bacon on there for a flavor boost.

1 DAY AGO