KTVZ

10 turkey tips for Thanksgiving

Preparing a Thanksgiving turkey can prove tricky for even the most experienced cooks. How big of a bird to select, how to thaw it in time and how to avoid undercooking, overcooking or -- even worse -- food poisoning, are among the challenges faced by holiday chefs. Here are some tips from Mayo Clinic to help avoid turkey-related mishaps:
What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers?

With a refrigerator full of Thanksgiving leftovers, try these ideas to make use out of the turkey and sides. Chances are, after cooking a big Thanksgiving meal, you want to do very little cooking for a few days. Leftover turkey sandwiches are a classic for a good reason -they're delicious. Get creative and use some fancy relish or melt the cheese or add some stuffing, gravy or cranberry sauce. Or throw some bacon on there for a flavor boost.

