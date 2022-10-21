A 64-year-old man was charged Tuesday with making a bomb threat against the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station. Norman Emil Simpson was accused of making the bomb threat while at the train station at 28200 Forbes Road about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to sheriff’s deputies. The station was shut down and about five neighboring businesses were also closed as a precaution, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the department.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO