Traffic Fatality in the 1600 block of E Oltorf St

Case: 22-2921304

Time: 9:21 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Location: 1600 Blk. E. Oltorf St.

Deceased: Doris Pitsenberger, White female, 11/18/1945

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 9:21 p.m., Austin Police Department (APD) Officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian, Doris Pitsenberger, in the 1600 Block of E. Oltorf St. The preliminary investigation showed that Pitsenberger was crossing the road when she was hit by the vehicle. Detectives are still working to identify the driver of the vehicle. The driver did not stop to help Pitsenberger and left the area. Pitsenberger died on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111; utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 86th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 88 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 93 fatal crashes resulting in 100 deaths.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash, and the investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.