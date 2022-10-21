WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ilene Clark Piché, 90, of Watertown, NY, passed away on October 21,2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She moved there in 2022 to be closer to her son. Born on August 16, 1932, in LaFargeville, NY, daughter of Kenneth and Martha (Schaver) Clark, Ilene graduated from LaFargeville High School in 1949. She then became a telephone operator, supervisor and Assistant Chief for the NY Telephone Co., in Watertown from 1951 to1979. She then became a receptionist for New York Casualty which later became known as Harleysville Insurance Co. from 1980 until she retired in 1997.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO