Heuvelton school break-in: superintendent says juvenile is suspect
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A week after Heuvelton Central School was broken into, a juvenile suspect has reportedly been identified. District Superintendent Jesse Coburn wrote a message to families to update them about “the recent break-ins and vandalism at the school and in our community.”. He stated that...
Pistol permit applications offered again in Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a month-long hiatus, Jefferson County is offering pistol permit applications once again. The applications themselves will look a bit different. They now reflect the latest requirements under the state’s new gun laws which began on September 1. Some new requirements include 16 hours...
Halting Ogdensburg firefighters’ hazard pay stuns lawmakers, emboldens union
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A day after Ogdensburg stopped hazard pay to city firefighters, we hear from surprised lawmakers and a union that’s not afraid to go to court. The city paid out $311,000 in hazard pay to firefighters since January 2021. Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie says...
Man accused of fleeing police
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
Ilene Clark Piché, 90, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ilene Clark Piché, 90, of Watertown, NY, passed away on October 21,2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She moved there in 2022 to be closer to her son. Born on August 16, 1932, in LaFargeville, NY, daughter of Kenneth and Martha (Schaver) Clark, Ilene graduated from LaFargeville High School in 1949. She then became a telephone operator, supervisor and Assistant Chief for the NY Telephone Co., in Watertown from 1951 to1979. She then became a receptionist for New York Casualty which later became known as Harleysville Insurance Co. from 1980 until she retired in 1997.
Watertown man allegedly had 7,000+ doses of suspected fentanyl
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 38-year-old Watertown man is accused of possessing more than 7,000 doses of suspected fentanyl. Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force arrested Timothy Layo of 1204 Superior Street, Apartment H5 on October 20. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,...
Local man accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say
LERAY- A local man is accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say. Joshua F. Constance, 37, of Carthage, NY was arrested Monday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). He was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass in the third-degree. According to Troopers, the...
Mary C. Hart, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary C. Hart, 80, of Route 37, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family, while under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on January 31, 1942, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the...
Croghan man arrested in connection to criminal mischief incidents in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Croghan man was arrested on charges related to two criminal mischief incidents last week in Croghan and New Bremen, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, was allegedly involved in two incidents that occurred...
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Court Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A section of Court Street in Watertown will be closed Tuesday as work continues on the downtown streetscape project. The street will be closed between the two entrances to Marshall Place. Local traffic on Court Street will use Marshall Place as a detour. Public parking...
7-Eleven cashier threatened with knife in attempted robbery off I-81 near Watertown
Pamelia, N.Y. — A 7-Eleven cashier was threatened with a knife in an attempted robbery off Interstate 81 near Watertown, state police said. Troopers were called to the 7-Eleven gas station, at 23100 state Route 12 in the Jefferson County town of Pamelia, after a man walked into the store displaying a knife at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
Youth Giving Challenge underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students in seventh and eighth grades can express what “community” means to them and win money for an area organization. Ken Eysaman from the Northern New York Community Foundation explained what the Youth Giving Challenge is about. Watch the video for his interview...
Jefferson County SPCA
One from Watertown, the other Brazil- Cousins meet for the first time. The L.L. Bean Boot Mobile returns for another year!
Ross L Goodenough, 71, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Ross L Goodenough, 71, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, in Tupper Lake, NY. He was born on December 10, 1950, at Fort Belvoir Hospital in Virginia, son of the late Richard L. and Lillian I. (Kendrick) Goodenough. Ross graduated from West High School in Rochester.
Getting more truck drivers trained for the road
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - As the nation deals with a truck driver shortage, a few groups in St. Lawrence County are joining together to put more people in the seats of 18-wheelers. You wouldn’t expect it, but Ryan Harrigan was born to teach drivers. Literally. “I grew up...
Ellisburg water main leaks send students home, prompt state of emergency
TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - A broken water main line in Ellisburg sent students from Belleville Henderson Central School home early on two occasions. “We have a section of line on our Belleville district, which feeds the Belleville district, which has sprung leaks numerous times in the last year and a half,” said Ellisburg Town Supervisor Doug Shelmidine.
Man accused of fleeing police during traffic stop in Potsdam
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly fleeing police in Potsdam, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 21-year-old Dillon M. St. Ann-Spinner, of Fort Covington, fled from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the in the town of Potsdam on October 23.
New York State Police search for Oswego County teen who went missing 3 weeks ago
Pulaski, N.Y. — State police say they are searching for an Oswego County teenager who went missing three weeks ago. Bruce W. Cronk, 16, was last seen Oct. 9, leaving his home on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said. Cronk...
Lowville school capital project up for vote Tuesday
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Voting is underway Tuesday for the $14.9 million capital project at Lowville Academy and Central School. If approved, the project will improve HVAC systems for better ventilation. It will also modernize restrooms. Athletic facilities will receive minor touch-ups, but a major addition will be the...
Robert P. “Bobby” Morgan, 64, formerly of Waddington
WINTER HAVEN, Florida (WWNY) - Robert P. “Bobby” Morgan, 64, of Winter Haven, FL and formally from Waddington, NY passed away on September 22, 2022. Bobby worked as the Director of Maintenance at New Horizons Assisted Living Facility. Bobby was born on June 24, 1958 to Edwin and...
