Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Jennifer Aniston's Latest Outing Proves She's Still Friends With Her Famous Exes
Jennifer Aniston has proved once again that she’s the queen of friendly breakups in her latest group dinner outing. In a photo shared on Reddit, Aniston appeared to be enjoying dinner with ex-husband Justin Theroux, as well as Howard Stern and his wife Beth, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm, and a few unidentified women. Aniston and Theroux, who were romantically involved from 2011-2018, didn’t sit side-by-side but Hollywood Life reported that the two “seemed relaxed as they engaged in conversation.” Their friendly interaction isn’t a surprise, as the two have spoken positively of one another in interviews since divorcing, and they’ve...
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight
'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston has used her private real estate to escape the paparazzi and critical public eye.
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Our Top List Of Celebrities Who Left Hollywood
Some people have tasted Hollywood and decided it’s not for them. Even with all the perks, glitz, and glamour that the industry offers, they just can’t cope with the attention-hungry downside and will do anything to have a normal life. Not really surprising, considering that over the years, paparazzi and fans have been laser-focused on celebrity affairs.
Melanie Griffith & Daughter Stella Are Giving Lookalike Vibes During Beverly Hills Girls Day
We love a copy-and-paste moment from celebrity mother-daughter duos, and today, Melanie Griffith, 65, is serving up lookalike vibes with her youngest daughter, Stella Banderas, 26. The two women spent the day shopping in Beverly Hills, looking California chic in casual clothing. Griffith wore a white long-sleeve t-shirt, relaxed light-wash denim, Birkenstock sandals, and cat eye-style sunglasses. Banderas wore a white ribbed tank top, boyfriend-style black denim, trendy black sandals, and slim, ’90s-style sunglasses. Both women wore their hair in the same updo: a mid-level ponytail with their bangs framing their faces — see the photos HERE. Bandera just turned 26 in...
Drew Barrymore Lays on Floor While George Clooney Plays Her Therapist in Hilarious ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Interview
Some go to licensed therapists, while others use their friends as therapists. And if you’re Drew Barrymore and your friend is George Clooney, why not do the latter? After teasing clips from the actor’s episode-long appearance all week, today’s airing of The Drew Barrymore Show did not disappoint as the Ticket to Paradise star hilariously role-played as Barrymore’s therapist once she made some revelations about her romantic life.
Kaitlyn Dever Goes Sheer in Dior Lace Top With Swing Skirt for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’
Kaitlyn Dever stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday in a statement outfit to promote her upcoming projects. The actress wore a head-to-toe look by Dior with a lace top and matching bralette coordinated with a swing skirt and embellished sling-back pumps. More from WWDArtists Send Messages With Customized Lady Dior HandbagsBloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated WithA Look Back at Marc Bohan Dever is a fan of the fashion house, as she recently wore another full look by the brand to the “Rosaline” premiere on Oct. 6. Speaking to Meyers, Dever revealed what it’s like starring...
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Russell Crowe Shoots Down Longtime Audition Rumor for Julia Roberts Classic
Russell Crowe called the idea that he ever auditioned for My Best Friend's Wedding "pure imagination." Earlier this year, director P.J. Hogan said he wanted the Gladiator star to play the male lead in the romantic comedy hit that cemented Julia Roberts' star status. Hogan claimed Crowe even did a table read with Roberts, but there was no chemistry and the part went to Dermot Mulroney.
Julia Roberts Suits Up in Navy Romper & Thom Browne Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ with George Clooney
Julia Roberts looked sophisticatedly chic as she visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday night. The actress was joined by her longtime friend and co-worker George Clooney as they talked about their friendship that started on the set of “Ocean’s Eleven”, their new movie “Ticket To Paradise”, and shooting in Australia.
Adam Sandler’s Newest Home Has a Surprisingly Modest Kitchen
It seems that Big Daddy star Adam Sandler is actually really big into real estate. And his latest purchase came with an even bigger price tag. Adding to his extensive real estate portfolio that he shares with wife Jackie Sandler (which includes well over $40 million worth of luxury real estate in the L.A. area alone), the 56-year-old comedian/actor shelled out $4.1 million for the traditional ranch-style home in Los Angeles’ stylish Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’
Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
Adam Sandler Was Highlighted on Cover of AARP Magazine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You never know who will turn up on the cover of AARP. A few years ago, it was superstar Bruce Springsteen, and I cringed. No, the Boss can't be that old, but he was.
From WWE to ‘Black Adam,’ The Rock’s Net Worth & How He Became the Highest-Paid Actor in Hollywood
Forget Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is Hollywood’s highest-paid actor. Thanks to a string of box office hits like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Black Adam and recurring roles in the Fast and the Furious franchise, he can command a movie salary of up to $20 million and with his career showing no sign of slowing down, you wouldn’t be alone for wondering what The Rock’s net worth is. Born Dwayne Douglas Johnson on May 2, 1972, The Rock’s career got started in wrestling, specifically the WWE (formerly the WWF thanks to a lawsuit initiated, and won,...
Hollywood Flashback: George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Chemistry Flowed in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’
Twenty-one years before they played exes in 'Ticket to Paradise,' the duo traded zingers in Steven Soderbergh’s heist remake. On their own, they are among Hollywood’s best loved stars. Together, George Clooney and Julia Roberts — who play ex-spouses reunited in Bali for their daughter’s wedding in Ticket to Paradise, out Oct. 21 — have lit up the screen a few times.
Vanessa Hudgens reveals why she returned to High School Musical set in nostalgic Instagram photo
Both Hudgens and Zac Efron visited the real life high school all the movies were shot at within a month of each other — now she tells EW how and why that happened. Are Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron all in this together?. Both High School Musical alums shared...
‘The Fabelmans’ Star Michelle Williams Set For Performer Tribute At 2022 Gotham Awards
Michelle Williams will be honored with a Performer Tribute during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards, taking place live and in-person on November 28, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The bestowing of the tribute will follow the November 11 theatrical release of Williams’ latest film The Fabelmans — a semi-autobiographical drama from director Steven Spielberg, which delves into his upbringing. In the feature written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner, Williams plays Mitzi Fabelman — a character modeled off of Spielberg’s mother. She stars alongside Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch and more in the...
