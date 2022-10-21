Read full article on original website
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
You’ll Pay More Next Year To Visit This Popular New Jersey Beach
You're not going to be surprised if I tell you things are getting more expensive. Gas prices came down a little bit, but are now back on the rise, we're spending more at the grocery store, and at retailers too. Well, the summer of 2023 is going to see another...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
Amazing New Jersey Town Makes America’s Most Expensive Zip Code List
We all know there is a lot of money floating around New Jersey. Most of us are unsuccessfully searching for it each day. According to a recent report, one Garden State town is among the richest in the whole country. We have heard plenty of stories about the rich towns...
Red-tailed hawk is trapped inside Toms River, NJ library
TOMS RIVER — An unexpected visitor has kept staff and patrons on their toes, as a red-tailed hawk has been inside the township branch of the Ocean County library since Monday evening. Once the bird was spotted in the atrium of the building, according to librarian and public information...
Brick, NJ Zoning Board Says No to Popular Fast Food Spots
We've asked you numerous times what kind of restaurants you'd like to see in Ocean County. And last month, there was a beacon of hope that one of the most popular responses, Shack Shack, would be coming to Brick. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but according to...
We Have a Winner! Where’s the Best Pie in Ocean County, NJ
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we all know how essential pies are for dessert. I was talking to Linda from Brick in BJ's in Toms River and we were talking about pies. I thought this would be a great article. Where are the "best" pies in Ocean County?
Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large
Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
Last Chance to Check Out These 5 Favorites Decorated for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is one week away and the decorations are fantastic this year. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. These yards throughout Ocean County are just incredible. The hours that families spend putting everything up is just amazing. Thank you all for sharing with us.
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Cute It’s The Best Family Halloween Shows For Ocean County, New Jersey
It's the final days leading up to Halloween and maybe you are looking to find some fun and "kid-friendly" shows to watch with your family. So I decided to put together a list of "family-friendly" Halloween movies that everyone can enjoy at home. I'll be honest: I prefer these movies...
Good samaritans heroically clear units at Silver Ridge Apartments fire in Toms River, NJ
It was a total team effort in response to and putting out the fire at the Silver Ridge Apartments on Edgewood Drive in Toms River late Sunday night with rescues taking place thanks to two good samaritans in another unit. Toms River Police said that responding officers to the blaze...
Investigators looking for New Jersey driver who fled scene of fatal accident in Toms River, NJ
An early Sunday morning car crash in Toms River has claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman with the driver responsible wanted for questioning by police. An investigation is underway into the accident that took place around 2:10 am between Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue, according to a joint statement on Sunday by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little.
New Jersey Police Chief encourages you to be safe and responsible on Halloween this year
There is all kinds of ghosts, goblins, scary creatures, motifs, decorations, and so forth which is part of what makes the folklore fun at Halloween. It's okay to have fun but while you're out trick-or-treating with the kids, going to and from Halloween parties, or enjoying any other part of Halloween festivities make sure that you're being responsible and safe.
What can be done to eliminate stigma associated with mental health in New Jersey?
It's okay to ask for help, it's okay for you to ask for help. Before we continue just re-read that opening line. There has seemingly been a long running stigma associated with seeking help, seeking assistance, seeking someone to talk through troubles, fears, anxieties and more with. Perception isn't always...
Rutgers-Camden students can now cook in a brand new teaching kitchen
CAMDEN — Students at Rutgers University-Camden have discovered the joy of cooking and nutrition in a newly opened, state-of-the-art Teaching Kitchen located in the Raptor Dining Hall on the main floor of the campus center. Why the need for the Teaching Kitchen?. Rutgers-Camden is an intimate campus with only...
