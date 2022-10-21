ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Okaloosa County issues scam alerts for Venmo repair business, Niceville PD hoodie

By Kimber Collins
 4 days ago

NICEVILLE, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent alerts Friday for multiple scams in the area.

In a post on Facebook, OCSO said a repair business scammed Destin residents and did not complete estimated repairs for appliances. The residents gave half the money upfront through the free transfer app Venmo and never saw the company again. OCSO said that is a red flag and that residents should check the credible sources of repair companies.

Harvest Moon music festival canceled due to lack of insurance

We’re working to gather the details but wanted to give you all a heads up that we have a fraud report involving an “appliance repair” business that responded to a call, gave an estimate and insisted the victim pay half the bill via Venmo, then never returned to do the work. Similar cases have been reported in a neighboring county. Just a reminder to be certain you’re working with legitimate businesses who follow credible practices. When we have additional information we will update, but wanted to get out this advisory with the basics sooner rather than later.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

OCSO said they are working to get more details about the fraud claim and will release an official report at a later time.

Niceville PD Hoodie Scam:

Niceville PD Scam Friday, Oct. 21

Okaloosa County residents received texts Friday morning for a fake Niceville PD hoodie sale. Texts read ‘Niceville Police Department hoodie $10 OFF ready to order now’ with a link.

This has been a growing trend in 2022 with text scams going to local residents across the Gulf Coast. Niceville PD ensures that they are not having a hoodie sale and residents need to ignore the messages and not click the attached link.

A good source to stay on top of scams and trends is the Better Business Bureau of Northwest Florida.

