WCAX
Meet the woman behind Route 7′s ‘leaf people’
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The leaf people are a tradition in Shelburne on and off since 1997. Gracie Pinney, the keeper of the leaf people, has run the one-woman show for nearly two decades. Just like magic, they appear each September throughout Shelburne and Route 7, a welcome sight for...
WCAX
Harvest Week: Pumpkin custard and roasted seeds
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Harvest Week on Channel 3 and we’re discovering some tasty recipes to try at home. Cat Viglienzoni visited with Joyce Amsden, a UVM Extension master gardener, to process pumpkins into a delicious custard, along with roasting the seeds. Tune in the rest of...
montpelierbridge.org
Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend
Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
WCAX
In the Garden: Pumpkin Planters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s spooky season, and if you’re looking to get in on the Halloween fun, Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have some advice for you. Check out this week’s In the Garden.
WCAX
Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A primary culprit behind harmful cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Champlain is phosphorous from agriculture, stormwater, wastewater, and other sources. Now, the city of Burlington is taking further steps to reduce its contributions of phosphorous going into the lake. Burlington’s wastewater treatment plant currently extracts 95% of...
Burlington Residents Can Earn $1,000 for Sharing Their Home
The Burlington City Council has approved spending $30,000 on incentives for people who rent out rooms in their homes. It’s the council’s latest attempt to chip away at the city’s acute housing crisis. On Monday, the council passed a resolution that directs the city’s Housing Trust Fund...
WCAX
MiVT: Cole’s Cookie Company
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The sound of an oven timer is music to Nicole Citro’s ears, as this Essex Junction cookie connoisseur turns out her perfect treats batch by batch. “I’ve been told for years, ‘Oh my god, these are so good you should sell them,’” Citro said....
Jr’s Original in Winooski Brings Back Its Italian Menu
After three months of offering Cantonese-style dishes as Jr's Original Peking Duck House, Bogdan Andreescu's Winooski restaurant has returned to its Italian roots and old name, Jr's Original. The eatery, which first opened at 348 Main Street in November 2018, closed last week for a reset. It reopened on Monday with its original menu of pasta, pizza and Italian American classics, which is also offered at chef-owner Andreescu's second location, Jr's Williston, at 32 Cottonwood Drive.
WCAX
Everest team delivers inspirational message to local students
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski students on Tuesday received a visit -- and inspirational message -- from the first team of Black climbers to ever summit Mount Everest. The mountains are no stranger to Rosemary Saal and Philip Henderson. In fact, it’s familiar territory. “We’re glad to be here...
mynbc5.com
Two Upper Valley towns losing their town managers
HARTFORD, Vt. — Two Upper Valley municipalities are losing their town managers, as both Hartford and Norwich are parting ways with their administrators. Both have had to contend with the pandemic, police chief searches, and staffing shortages. Hartford placed Tracy Yarlott-Davis on administrative leave in order for the select...
WCAX
Tesla banking on zoning change to open 1st Vt. dealership in South Burlington
Campaign Countdown: Meet the Vt. candidates for US Senate. The midterm election takes place in only two weeks and features the race to fill Senator Patrick Leahy, who last year decided to step down in January after nearly five decades in Washington. Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth...
WCAX
Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont administration officials Tuesday briefed key lawmakers on a new privatization strategy to address the crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. It comes less than a week after a judge gave the green light to a controversial plan to build a six-bed residential treatment facility for youth in Newbury.
vtcynic.com
Over the counter cannabis: How dispensaries are changing UVM drug culture
Retail cannabis sales began in Vermont for consumers aged 21 and older Oct. 1. On the first day of sales, UVM students and area residents flocked to newly-opened Burlington dispensaries to get in on legal weed. For some, it was a week-long trend, and for others, an opportunity to permanently...
Snow Sports-Themed Lounge and Bar Coming to Burlington
J Levinthal, 50, has been a trailblazer in ski design since he started LINE Skis in 1995. He founded the online ski company J Skis in 2013. "Our customers constantly ask us if they can visit when they come into town," Levinthal said. Now they can visit — and have...
WCAX
Dammit Janet: Rocky Horror’s ‘Brad Majors’ coming to The Flynn
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters will be able to “do the time warp again” in style this Halloween. The Flynn in Burlington is showing the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a special guest. Barry Bostwick, aka ”Brad Majors,” one of the original stars of the 1975 cult classic, will be in the Queen City for the big night celebrating the film’s 47th-anniversary tour.
mynbc5.com
Smuggler's Notch reopens after tractor trailer removed from roadway
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Vermont Route 108 is back open between Stowe and Cambridge after another tractor-trailer became lodged on the Notch Road on Tuesday afternoon. The roadway reopened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday after a commercial vehicle became lodged on the mountain pass around 2:45 p.m. Commercial drivers who...
pallspera.com
163 Allen Road Morristown, VT
This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on October 24th 2022 with a list price $1,000,000. This property is located on a country road, but not far from Stowe and Morristown. This home has a lot of natural light, with an Apartment on the upper level, for added income.There is also a barn on the property for perhaps animals or storage? And there is a space for a mobile home, Hookups are still there, So many possibilities , Lots of Garden space and plenty of woods to walk through. Looking for space and quiet, this home maybe the one you have been looking with 10.10 acres!!
WCAX
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers Monday fast-tracked $2.5 million in funding to deal with PCBs in schools, part of the state’s first-in-the-nation effort to identify and remediate the toxic chemical. Burlington High School was shut down in 2020 over concerns about PCB contamination. It sparked a statewide conversation...
WCAX
VSP officers to meet over increase in wrong-way drivers
Tesla Plans to Open Its First Vermont Dealership in South Burlington
Electric car manufacturer Tesla hopes to open its first Vermont dealership in a former grocery store in South Burlington. But zoning for the former Hannaford property, which has been vacant for four years, does not allow auto sales, a designation reserved for properties with frontage directly on the busy Shelburne Road corridor.
