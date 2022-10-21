ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

WCAX

Meet the woman behind Route 7′s ‘leaf people’

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The leaf people are a tradition in Shelburne on and off since 1997. Gracie Pinney, the keeper of the leaf people, has run the one-woman show for nearly two decades. Just like magic, they appear each September throughout Shelburne and Route 7, a welcome sight for...
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Harvest Week: Pumpkin custard and roasted seeds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Harvest Week on Channel 3 and we’re discovering some tasty recipes to try at home. Cat Viglienzoni visited with Joyce Amsden, a UVM Extension master gardener, to process pumpkins into a delicious custard, along with roasting the seeds. Tune in the rest of...
BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend

Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

In the Garden: Pumpkin Planters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s spooky season, and if you’re looking to get in on the Halloween fun, Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have some advice for you. Check out this week’s In the Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A primary culprit behind harmful cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Champlain is phosphorous from agriculture, stormwater, wastewater, and other sources. Now, the city of Burlington is taking further steps to reduce its contributions of phosphorous going into the lake. Burlington’s wastewater treatment plant currently extracts 95% of...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Cole’s Cookie Company

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The sound of an oven timer is music to Nicole Citro’s ears, as this Essex Junction cookie connoisseur turns out her perfect treats batch by batch. “I’ve been told for years, ‘Oh my god, these are so good you should sell them,’” Citro said....
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Jr’s Original in Winooski Brings Back Its Italian Menu

After three months of offering Cantonese-style dishes as Jr's Original Peking Duck House, Bogdan Andreescu's Winooski restaurant has returned to its Italian roots and old name, Jr's Original. The eatery, which first opened at 348 Main Street in November 2018, closed last week for a reset. It reopened on Monday with its original menu of pasta, pizza and Italian American classics, which is also offered at chef-owner Andreescu's second location, Jr's Williston, at 32 Cottonwood Drive.
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Everest team delivers inspirational message to local students

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski students on Tuesday received a visit -- and inspirational message -- from the first team of Black climbers to ever summit Mount Everest. The mountains are no stranger to Rosemary Saal and Philip Henderson. In fact, it’s familiar territory. “We’re glad to be here...
WINOOSKI, VT
mynbc5.com

Two Upper Valley towns losing their town managers

HARTFORD, Vt. — Two Upper Valley municipalities are losing their town managers, as both Hartford and Norwich are parting ways with their administrators. Both have had to contend with the pandemic, police chief searches, and staffing shortages. Hartford placed Tracy Yarlott-Davis on administrative leave in order for the select...
NORWICH, VT
WCAX

Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth offenders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont administration officials Tuesday briefed key lawmakers on a new privatization strategy to address the crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. It comes less than a week after a judge gave the green light to a controversial plan to build a six-bed residential treatment facility for youth in Newbury.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Dammit Janet: Rocky Horror’s ‘Brad Majors’ coming to The Flynn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters will be able to “do the time warp again” in style this Halloween. The Flynn in Burlington is showing the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a special guest. Barry Bostwick, aka ”Brad Majors,” one of the original stars of the 1975 cult classic, will be in the Queen City for the big night celebrating the film’s 47th-anniversary tour.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Smuggler's Notch reopens after tractor trailer removed from roadway

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Vermont Route 108 is back open between Stowe and Cambridge after another tractor-trailer became lodged on the Notch Road on Tuesday afternoon. The roadway reopened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday after a commercial vehicle became lodged on the mountain pass around 2:45 p.m. Commercial drivers who...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
pallspera.com

163 Allen Road Morristown, VT

This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on October 24th 2022 with a list price $1,000,000. This property is located on a country road, but not far from Stowe and Morristown. This home has a lot of natural light, with an Apartment on the upper level, for added income.There is also a barn on the property for perhaps animals or storage? And there is a space for a mobile home, Hookups are still there, So many possibilities , Lots of Garden space and plenty of woods to walk through. Looking for space and quiet, this home maybe the one you have been looking with 10.10 acres!!
MORRISTOWN, VT
WCAX

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers Monday fast-tracked $2.5 million in funding to deal with PCBs in schools, part of the state’s first-in-the-nation effort to identify and remediate the toxic chemical. Burlington High School was shut down in 2020 over concerns about PCB contamination. It sparked a statewide conversation...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

VSP officers to meet over increase in wrong-way drivers

