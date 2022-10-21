ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nathaniel Hackett Announces Update On Russell Wilson For Week 7

A Denver Broncos offense that has already struggled this season might have to play without its starting quarterback this week.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday that Russell Wilson will be a game-time decision for the team's matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Wilson is officially being listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury suffered during the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

"#Broncos listing QB Russell Wilson as questionable. Nathaniel Hackett says he's a game-time decision." -- Mike Garafolo

In addition to the hamstring injury, Wilson has been playing through a partially torn lat muscle on his right side during the past few games.

If Wilson is unable to play Sunday, Brett Rypien will start. Rypien, interestingly, has made one other start in his NFL career: a 37-28 win over the Jets in 2020.

Wilson has struggled since coming to Denver from the Seattle Seahawks and signing a new five-year contract during the offseason. He's on pace to set career-low marks in completion percentage and touchdowns. The Broncos rank last in the NFL in scoring at 15.2 points per game.

Despite Wilson's struggles, the Broncos' chances of ending their current three-game losing streak figure to improve if Wilson is behind center against the 4-2 Jets.

