Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Fall turkey hunting open in several West Virginia counties
SOUTH CHARLESTON — An additional two segments of West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey opened Monday. Hunters will be able to hunt turkey in Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Mason, Ohio, Preston and Wood counties from Monday through Oct. 30. Turkey hunting is also available Monday through Nov. 13 in Berkeley, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker and Webster counties.
WVNews
47 prep bands from 33 West Virginia counties to compete at WVMBI
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The 11th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational (WVMBI) Championship will feature 47 high school bands from 33 counties around the state on Saturday at the University of Charleston Stadium, Laidley Field. Milton Middle School and Barboursville Middle School will open the event at...
WVNews
3 from North Central West Virginia nominated for service academies
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Three North Central West Virginians have been nominated to U.S. service academies by Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va. Liam Cochran of Bridgeport has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Cochran is currently enrolled at the U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School. At Fairmont Senior High School, he was an honors student and captained the lacrosse team. He also was a member of the choir and participated in the Junior National Youth Leadership Conference.
WVNews
North Central West Virginia business community gathers for Bridges Without Boundaries conference
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 160 members of the North Central West Virginia business community gathered Tuesday at the West Virginia University Erickson Alumni Center for the seventh annual Bridges Without Boundaries conference. Attendees, who represented 60 area businesses and corporations, heard from a group of leaders,...
WVNews
Early voting kicks off Wednesday throughout West Virginia, lasts through Nov. 5
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s time to put West Virginia Code § 3-3-3 into action again. That’s right — it’s time for early voting.
WVNews
Early voting begins in West Virginia, three polling places in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County voters have three options on where to cast their ballots before the Election Day crowds when early voting opens Wednesday in West Virginia.
WVNews
As RSV numbers rise, West Virginia's pediatric bed capacity strained
West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are reporting a noticeable uptick in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Children’s hospitals in neighboring states are experiencing a spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and hospitals in West Virginia expect to quickly follow suit.
WVNews
WVU researchers studying how West Virginians bounce back from flooding
MORGANTOWN — A team of West Virginia University researchers is studying resiliency in flood-devastated communities with support from the National Science Foundation by delving into lessons learned from one of the deadliest West Virginia floods in recent memory. Jamie Shinn, project leader and assistant professor of geography in the...
WVNews
W.Va. Attorney General to visit Preston County Wednesday
KINGWOOD — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will be in Preston County Wednesday for a number of meetings with residents. From 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., he will speak to Preston High School students about opioids.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children’s and UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia collaborate to improve health literacy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s received a $300,000 grant from UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia to help launch the WVU Medicine Children’s Patient Navigator Program to boost health literacy in West Virginia by educating and empowering Mountain State families. The Patient Navigator Program at WVU...
WVNews
Friday night lights preview: Playoffs kick off in the Buckeye State
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The week so many high school football teams have been working for has arrived: The playoffs. Five of the six area teams in Ohio qualified for the postseason, with a pair even getting home games.
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice again warns against state's proposed Amendment 2 during stop in Marshall County
MOUNDSVILLE – With two weeks until the Nov. 8 general election, Gov. Jim Justice spoke before a small crowd in Marshall County against Amendment 2, which he described as “backwards” for the people of the Mountain State. He also believes that his statewide tour warning people about...
WVNews
FBI Director Christopher Wray discusses threats to West Virginia, CJIS' role in public safety
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — FBI Director Christopher Wray and other officials discussed the vital role of the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Center in Clarksburg and the Pittsburgh Field Office in ensuring public safety and combating some of the largest issues facing in West Virginia during a press briefing Tuesday.
WVNews
Amendment 2 sets table for meaningful tax reform
While the airwaves and mailboxes of West Virginians are once again flooded, with an election looming just a few short weeks away, one item in particular has caught the attention of most but perhaps not made a great deal of sense. Amendment 2. Amendment 2 would amend the state’s Constitution...
Comments / 0