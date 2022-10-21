ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Fall turkey hunting open in several West Virginia counties

SOUTH CHARLESTON — An additional two segments of West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey opened Monday. Hunters will be able to hunt turkey in Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Mason, Ohio, Preston and Wood counties from Monday through Oct. 30. Turkey hunting is also available Monday through Nov. 13 in Berkeley, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker and Webster counties.
OHIO STATE
WVNews

47 prep bands from 33 West Virginia counties to compete at WVMBI

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The 11th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational (WVMBI) Championship will feature 47 high school bands from 33 counties around the state on Saturday at the University of Charleston Stadium, Laidley Field. Milton Middle School and Barboursville Middle School will open the event at...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

3 from North Central West Virginia nominated for service academies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Three North Central West Virginians have been nominated to U.S. service academies by Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va. Liam Cochran of Bridgeport has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Cochran is currently enrolled at the U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School. At Fairmont Senior High School, he was an honors student and captained the lacrosse team. He also was a member of the choir and participated in the Junior National Youth Leadership Conference.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

WVU researchers studying how West Virginians bounce back from flooding

MORGANTOWN — A team of West Virginia University researchers is studying resiliency in flood-devastated communities with support from the National Science Foundation by delving into lessons learned from one of the deadliest West Virginia floods in recent memory. Jamie Shinn, project leader and assistant professor of geography in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Amendment 2 sets table for meaningful tax reform

While the airwaves and mailboxes of West Virginians are once again flooded, with an election looming just a few short weeks away, one item in particular has caught the attention of most but perhaps not made a great deal of sense. Amendment 2. Amendment 2 would amend the state’s Constitution...

