CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Three North Central West Virginians have been nominated to U.S. service academies by Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va. Liam Cochran of Bridgeport has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Cochran is currently enrolled at the U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School. At Fairmont Senior High School, he was an honors student and captained the lacrosse team. He also was a member of the choir and participated in the Junior National Youth Leadership Conference.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO