TVOvermind
Movie Review: Terror Trips
It’s understandable that people like horror movies, that they want to share the experience with others, and that they want to find new ways to enjoy horror that is innovative and might even be lucrative. But Terror Trips is by far one of the most inane as well as ridiculous ideas to come along yet, and as a horror movie, it’s one that a person can’t help but think is kind of a bargain-basement attempt at something that might have been a good idea had it been picked up by a reputable studio and given a few well-known actors to deal with, or even a few mid-tier actors that know what they’re doing on screen.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
TVOvermind
The Ugly Side of Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss can be described as one of the most iconic actors of all time, playing roles in major hit films. Some include the hit films Jaws and Encounters Of The Third Kind. His talent is simply undeniable, and with each passing decade, he just seems to be getting better and better. His career is pretty impressive and has earned him a staggering $5 million net worth.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’: ‘The Autopsy’ Shows Fans Some Things Are Scarier Than Death
In 'Cabinet of Curiosities' episode titled 'The Autopsy,' F. Murray Abraham stars as Dr. Winters, a coroner dealing with a surprising case.
TVOvermind
Where is the Cast of The Nanny Now?
On November 3, 1993, The Nanny aired for the first time. The world didn’t know what to expect from this show, but it certainly did not know to expect six years of clever humor and hilarity. The world fell in love with a darling woman from Flushing, New York, who needed a job and accidentally ended up working as a Nanny for a wealthy single father and his three kids. While everyone on the show is amazing, it’s the perfect casting of Fran Fine, the nanny, and Niles, the butler, that really brought it on this show.
TVOvermind
The 5 Worst Moms in the Marvel Universe
It’s a funny thing that many moms in the comics are actually kind of terrible in their own way, but only the worst ever get mentioned since they end up doing things that are unforgivable. But there are plenty of bad moms in the Marvel Universe, especially since, much like fathers, they could have a hard time balancing their superhero identity with their family life, or they could be the worst villains around.
TVOvermind
Where is the Cast of “Married…With Children” Now?
It’s been a few years since Married…with Children was on the air with new episodes (we say a few because we refuse to believe the 90s was so long ago). The cast of Married…with Children has done well for themselves in the years since the show ended. Just when you didn’t think people like Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, and Christina Applegate couldn’t get any better than their roles as Al, Peggy, and Kelly, they decided to do just that. This is a show filled with icons. We didn’t know it at the time, but they would go on to become some of the world’s biggest celebrities – and they’d continue to slay the world of entertainment with stellar roles and shows that are just as good – if not better – than their original show. On that note, where is the cast of Married…with Children these days?
TVOvermind
Hulu Series “Reboot” Is Not a Reboot
The word reboot in recent years has meant more than several things, from a simple reproduction of a previous piece of work to a complete re-imagining of something entirely new that carries the name of a different product. Still, most recently, Hulu created its unique use of the term reboot, in a literal sense. The new mildly meta-comedy from Hulu has played jokes at the expense of Hulu itself and the use of reboots in the current era of Hollywood, as well as a sort of behind-the-scenes look at life behind the workings, and dysfunctions, of rebooted series.
TVOvermind
The Duffer Brothers Will Adapt A “Death Note” Series For Netflix
If you don’t at first succeed, then try again. Originally, Netflix made a Death Note adaptation in 2017 with Adam Wingard (You’re Next, The Guest) helming the feature film. Despite a talented cast that includes pre-Oscar nominated LaKeith Stanfield and the always awesome Willem Defoe, both critics and fans simply hated the movie. Clio Chang of The New Republic pretty much sums up the general consensus of the anime adaption, “Director Adam Wingard has robbed Death Note of its identity, messing up nearly everything that made the original series so compelling.”
TVOvermind
5 Issues With the Black Adam Movie
In terms of being an action movie, Black Adam is entertaining since the effects are impressive, and the story, if you can get around certain issues without rolling your eyes, isn’t too bad. The fact that it stars so many well-known actors is great since people have something to look forward to, not to mention that the emergence of Black Adam does add another name to the DC roster that will help to push things forward. But there are issues within the movie that don’t really need to be addressed but are going to be talked about since they are noticeable and they do kind of undermine the whole idea of the movie.
TVOvermind
Jessica Gao Partly Made She-Hulk To Troll Male Fans
What’s the best way to make a series popular? To troll your core fanbase, obviously. The arrival of She-Hulk has been a baffling one without a doubt. Critics originally loved the pilot of the comedy series, though fans noticed that the series came with a strong anti-men agenda thanks to her speech about how she can control her anger better than Bruce since she has to deal with constant catcalling or incompetent men trying to share their expertise over her job.
TVOvermind
Top Villains We Have Seen in Hollywood Movies
When watching a movie, it’s essential to focus just as much on the villain as on the main character. These villains provide our favorite heroes the incentive to go on with their heroic missions, maintain the interest of the audience, and even put their lives in danger to do what is right.
TVOvermind
5 Best World War II Movies
Movies about world conflicts evoke a unique emotional response as they remind us of true military heroism. These movies follow the hero’s journey, the tragic uproars and the uncertainties of war. World War II, which lasted from 1939 to 1945, given the might of destruction it caused, the casualties and the atrocities it meted out on the human race, has inspired many great movies.
TVOvermind
Everything We Know About “Enola Holmes 2”
Anything with the name Holmes in it is bound to attract viewers. Earlier, tons of series were created with Sherlock Holmes as the protagonist. Then in 2020, Netflix dropped a movie about Sherlock’s younger sister Enola Holmes. The film was met with critical acclaim as well as audience praise.
TVOvermind
Bella Ramsay Says That She Wasn’t Required To Play The Last of Us Video Game
After being in development hell for nearly a decade, The Last of Us will finally premiere in 2023. The series is created by Craig Mazin, who crafted the excellent Chernobyl series on HBO. Interestingly enough, the casting is filled with notable Game of Thrones alums, as Pedro Pascal – who will play Joel – and Bella Ramsay – who will play Ellie – will lead the upcoming video game adaptation. Now, video game adaptations have gotten better over recent years, with The Witcher, Sonic The Hedgehog, Werewolves Within, and Arcane, showcasing that it’s possible to make a great crossover of popular video game properties.
TVOvermind
The Truth Behind George O’Malley’s Death on Grey’s Anatomy
When Grey’s Anatomy debuted in 2005, the world had no idea what it was in for. The dramatic show began on a high note and has continued for a shocking 19 seasons (so far). It is proving yet again that medical dramas are long-lasting (ER, anyone?) because the world loves to see them. When the show first aired, there was a core group of characters everyone fell for.
TVOvermind
The Top Cast of “Inside Out”
When Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios come together to produce a computer-animated film, best believe it’ll turn out right. Inside Out sits on top of Rotten Tomatoes’ Best-Reviewed Animated Movies of 2015. Besides its amazing graphics, it’s hard to ignore the ingeniousness of the film’s storyline.
TVOvermind
How Liam Neeson Became an Action Hero
For the past 13 years, Liam Neeson has been one of the leading action movie stars, fighting villains with relentless force. But before the instant hit Taken, Liam had a somewhat different career path. What started as a theatre career slowly picked up on TV and film in the 80s....
TVOvermind
Tyler Perry Proves He Still Has a Lot In Store through “Zatima”
Whether Tyler Perry is a big shot in modern movies and TV shows is no longer a debate. Beyond showcasing his acting skills in different movies like A Madea Homecoming and Diary of a Mad Black Woman, he has proven without a doubt that he is as good at creating shows as he is on the stage. Tyler has wiped out any doubt by constantly releasing top-listed TV series, one after the other, for over a decade. Their popularity has turned him into a household name with insatiable titles like Ruthless, Bruh, The Oval, and the long-running The Haves and the Have Nots. The exciting aspect is that he never falls short of a storyline to tell to capture his audience with new work out of his secret closet of ideas. And, when one would think he has exhausted his stocks, he suddenly pulls out another – Zatima.
TVOvermind
John Boyega Gives Some Details About Attack the Block 2
Last year, it was confirmed by the original star, John Boyega, that a sequel to the cult favorite was finally coming. The first came out in 2011 and followed South London teenagers (Boyega, Alex Esmail, Leeon Jones) who must defend their neighborhood when alien creatures invade the place. It was a fun romp that saw Boyega’s career skyrocket thanks to his performance in the sci-fi action film.
