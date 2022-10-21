It’s been a few years since Married…with Children was on the air with new episodes (we say a few because we refuse to believe the 90s was so long ago). The cast of Married…with Children has done well for themselves in the years since the show ended. Just when you didn’t think people like Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, and Christina Applegate couldn’t get any better than their roles as Al, Peggy, and Kelly, they decided to do just that. This is a show filled with icons. We didn’t know it at the time, but they would go on to become some of the world’s biggest celebrities – and they’d continue to slay the world of entertainment with stellar roles and shows that are just as good – if not better – than their original show. On that note, where is the cast of Married…with Children these days?

