It was love at first sight for little Briar Rose. The moment she spotted the spooky-looking baby doll wearing dirty clothes and cracks painted on its skin, the 3-year-old decided it was coming home with her. "She said, 'But I'm its mommy and it needs me!' Briar named the doll, Chloe and I then immediately nicknamed her Creepy Chloe. I'm pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," Briar's mother, Brittany Beard, wrote on Facebook in a now-viral post. Speaking to TODAY, the 33-year-old mother-of-two revealed that although she herself isn't a big fan of Halloween, she took her family to a Spirit Halloween store at the end of August just to browse.

4 DAYS AGO