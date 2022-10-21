Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Mom shares how her 3-year-old daughter's obsession with a creepy doll worked out in their favor
It was love at first sight for little Briar Rose. The moment she spotted the spooky-looking baby doll wearing dirty clothes and cracks painted on its skin, the 3-year-old decided it was coming home with her. "She said, 'But I'm its mommy and it needs me!' Briar named the doll, Chloe and I then immediately nicknamed her Creepy Chloe. I'm pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," Briar's mother, Brittany Beard, wrote on Facebook in a now-viral post. Speaking to TODAY, the 33-year-old mother-of-two revealed that although she herself isn't a big fan of Halloween, she took her family to a Spirit Halloween store at the end of August just to browse.
Mom Waxes 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Unibrow, Internet Is Left Divided: WATCH
A Texas mom has divided the internet after sharing a video of her waxing her 3-year-old daughter's unibrow. Leah Garcia, a.k.a. TikTok user @leah_txrealtor, firmly stands behind her decision to groom her daughter. "I don’t care! I don’t care! I'd rather y'all call me a bad mom before I let...
Mom Who Cracked Husband's Safe with Crowbar Backed Online: 'Had No Choice'
Commenters were shocked to learn how little access the mother of two had to her family's financial resources.
A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby
Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
Dad Forces 17-Year-Old to Share Birthday Present with Stepbrother
Should children always be forced to share with their siblings?. There is a saying that to raise good children, they need to be taught to share with others. For anyone who has siblings growing up, sharing tends to come with the territory.
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home
A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
intheknow.com
Mom ‘lost and scared’ after husband let newborn cry for ‘2 hours straight’ while she was away
A mom is afraid her husband doesn’t know how to take care of their newborn. She asked Reddit’s “Mommit” forum for advice. The mom asked her husband to watch their 3-month-old son while she was away. But when she returned, she couldn’t believe the condition her newborn was in.
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
Man divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight
It's no secret that it can be difficult getting some shut eye when you're travelling, unless you're lucky enough to travel business class. But one dad has divided the internet by cradling his daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could get some presumably much-needed sleep on a plane. A...
Amazon Asks for Proof Package Wasn’t Delivered, Dad Responds With Hilarious TikTok
Unless you're a big window shopper or you're buying something that really necessitates a physical inspection prior to a purchase, online shopping is ridiculously convenient. It helps you save time so you can focus on other pursuits that are way more worthwhile than blowing an hour or two buying a pack of underwear and some HDMI cables.
iheart.com
Boy Found Locked In Dog Kennel Said He Had Been Living Outside Since April
An anonymous tip led officers in North Carolina to a home where a nine-year-old boy was found locked in an outdoor dog kennel as temperatures dipped below freezing. According to WGHP, when deputies arrived, there was frost on the ground, and the boy was barefoot and wearing just a pair of jeans and a t-shirt.
WYFF4.com
Family: 2-year-old was alone in Kentucky apartment with slain mother for 3 days
A Kentucky mother is searching for answers after she found her 23-year-old daughter dead in her apartment. Police say last Wednesday, Kierra Stone-Gonzalez was found shot to death in her home. She had been dead for three days, family says, and her young child was left alone with her body.
Groom Postpones Wedding After Bride-To-Be Asked His Daughter To Change Her Appearance
Handling relationships doesn’t come with a manual, but it requires two emotionally intelligent individuals to avoid having a failed union. Empathy keeps personal sentiment or cultural bias people grew up with in check, as this is a key factor leading to divorce among many partners. Recently, a bride-to-be might...
KTUL
2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
Mum says daughter 'leaked through trousers' after school locked toilets during class
A Shropshire mum has been left appalled by the treatment of her 14-year-old daughter at school. Doting mum Shell shared her teenager’s horrible experience in a recent TikTok video, and judging by the thousands of comments that quickly racked up, her daughter’s school isn’t the only one enforcing strict toilet rules.
Good News Network
Adopted Man Discovers Family After 20 Years When Brother Used His Unusual Name to Track Him Down
An adopted man discovered his biological family after 20 years when his brother tracked him down on Instagram thanks to his unusual first name. Iverson Poff, 20, was adopted from birth and raised by his adoptive parents—but always wondered who his biological family were. Iverson, who grew up in...
"I wanted no part in the deception" Mother evicts daughter's boyfriend's son to avoid being accused of a minor abduction
It is the worst possible scenario for a parent to face. You find out that your daughter has fallen head over heels in love with her new boyfriend, but you believe that he is not a good match for her. After meeting him, despite your best efforts, you find that you simply cannot warm up to him. You have a strong desire to disbelieve her, but she insists that he is a decent human being.However, his actions indicate the complete opposite.
Woman, 20, who was born in prison and adopted at the age of four reveals how her biological father kept an ultrasound photo for 18 years before they reunited - and says it helped her to 'piece together' her identity
A woman who was born in prison and adopted when she was four has revealed her amazement after she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb. Tiegan Boyens, 20, from York, always knew she had...
Scary Mommy
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0