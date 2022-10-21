Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
$3 Million Rental Aid Program Launches For LA’s 13th District
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI. The...
LA County’s COVID Hospitalizations Falling Gradually
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen to 375, down by 28 over the previous day’s total, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. Of those patients, 43 were being treated in intensive care, down from 49 the previous day. The county reported...
State Ed. Dept.: Students Fell Behind in English and Math During Pandemic
Although California students performed better than most other states in the nation from 2019-22 in math and English — with the Los Angeles Unified School District showing significant gains in eighth-grade reading — the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact student achievement overall and across all student groups, according to data released Monday by the state Department of Education.
LA County Reports 2,598 New COVID Cases, 28 Deaths, Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department Monday reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, along with 2,598 new cases and 28 new deaths over the three days since Saturday. The agency said 379 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County, down slightly from the...
LA Council Set to Return to Chamber, Fallout From City Hall Scandal Continues
After a week of virtual meetings due to COVID-19 exposure, the Los Angeles City Council is set to return to the chamber Tuesday for the first time in more than a week as it continues to address the fallout from the City Hall racism scandal. Two weeks after the release...
Curren Price Elected LA City Council’s New President Pro Tempore
Councilman Curren Price will serve as the next president pro tempore of the Los Angeles City Council, after his colleagues voted 11-0 Tuesday to appoint him to the post. The president pro tempore is second in command of the City Council. Price was interested in seeking the council presidency after Nury Martinez resigned two weeks ago for her involvement in the City Hall racism scandal, but the council voted 10-0 for Paul Krekorian last week. Krekorian and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, the former president pro tempore, subsequently introduced a motion nominating Price.
Purple Line Construction Halted Due to Safety Concerns
Construction of a segment of Metro Rail’s Purple Line Extension has been halted for two weeks due to several “serious safety concerns” that have injured dozens of workers since July 2021, according to a report published Monday. Workers have fallen off ladders, crushed fingers, slipped in mud,...
LA to Hold Special Election for Nury Martinez’s Former Seat
A special election to fill the Los Angeles City Council’s Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation will take place on April 4, 2023, after the council voted 11-0 Tuesday to move forward with the election. The special election will cost the city up to $7.65 million,...
Gardena Gang Member Sentenced to Prison in Racketeering Case
One of three members of a Gardena street gang linked to the death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in front of his home was sentenced Tuesday to just over nine years in federal prison for gun possession. Jesus “Rowdy” Hernandez, 29, was sentenced to 110 months behind...
Gascon Recall Backers Seek Expedited Hearing Over Signature Count Shortfall
Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon want an expedited hearing on their efforts to force the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to allow them to review the thousands of signatures that were declared invalid in August, thwarting their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
Coroner: Examination Pending to Determine Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death
Authorities Tuesday continued their investigation into the death of Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood. Jordan, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred about 9:30 a.m. Monday near Cahuenga Boulevard...
LAPD Opens Probe into Leaked Conversation That Sparked City Hall Racism Uproar
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division has opened an investigation into the leaked conversation that led to the City Hall racism scandal to determine if the conversation was recorded illegally, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. “The department has initiated a criminal investigation into an allegation of...
Curren Price Denies de León’s Claim He Was Invited to 2021 Meeting
City Councilman Curren Price Tuesday denied being invited to the October 2021 meeting between three of his colleagues and a top county labor official that led to the City Hall racism scandal, after embattled Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n said on a radio show that Price was “supposed” to be at the meeting.
Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Will Not Be Excused from Meetings
Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n will not be excused from council meetings as he continues to defy widespread calls to resign over his involvement in the City Hall racism scandal, Council President Paul Krekorian wrote in a letter to de LeÃ³n Monday. Krekorian responded to...
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Woodland Hills
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday in Woodland Hills. The person, described only as a male, was fatally injured about 4:15 a.m. at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
LA City Council Forges on With Meeting Amid Chants From Protesters
Protesters again attempted to disrupt Tuesday’s Los Angeles City Council meeting, demanding the resignations of embattled Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo for their role in the City Hall racism scandal before meetings resume, but the council persisted over chants that included: “We don’t want you coming back.”
Man Killed in Lake Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday near 170th Street...
Beverly Hills Police Investigate Antisemitic Flyers
Beverly Hills police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said Sunday. The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon Drive, according to Sgt. Scott...
Sewage Spill Enters Ballona Creek, Prompting Beach Closure in MDR
A Marina del Rey beach remained closed Sunday after a sewage discharge in the View Park-Windsor Hills area made its way into Ballona Creek. At about 1 p.m. Saturday, officials learned that 1,200 gallons of sewage was discharged onto the street near 4545 W. 62nd St., according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. About 500 gallons were recovered but another 700 gallons got into the storm drain, which first entered Centinela Creek, which discharges into Ballona Creek.
Fire Damages House In Pico Rivera
A fire damaged a house in Pico Rivera Monday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 9200 block of Bascom Street at 1:27 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause of the...
