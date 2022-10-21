Traffic Fatality in the 8400 block of Loyola Ln

Case: 22-2701342

Time: 8:55 p.m.

Date: September 27, 2022

Location: 8400 Blk. Loyola Lane

Deceased: Kenneth Terry, Black male, 09/14/1957

On September 27, 2022, at about 8:55 p.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian, Kenneth Terry, in the 8400 block of Loyola Ln. A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Loyola Lane while Terry was walking northbound in the roadway when he was hit. The vehicle's driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Paramedics took Terry to a hospital, where he died on October 16, 2022.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111; utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 85th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 87 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 86 fatal crashes resulting in 93 deaths.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash, and the investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.