Baltimore, MD

NFL World Reacts To Crushing JK Dobbins News

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

J.K. Dobbins

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins just can't catch a break.

The former Ohio State star has been plagued by injuries throughout his professional football career. Unfortunately, that trend continued this Friday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins is expected to soon undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week.

The Ravens running back will miss the next four to six weeks.

"Ravens’ standout RB J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week that would sideline him 4-6 weeks, per sources," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fans feel awful for J.K. Dobbins. He just can't seem to stay healthy.

"Hate to see JK Dobbins ruled out. Ravens should be okay w/ Justice, Drake & maybe Gus Bus. Lamar Jackson will get rush yards too. But hopefully JK didn't suffer a serious setback and this is just a cautious decision with 2 games in 5 days. He's worked so hard & loves this game," said Sarah Ellison.

"Man… I’m sure you’re frustrated bc I know all you wanna do is be on that field with your teammates. The whole flock is sending you well wishes. The bigger the setback, the bigger the comeback," said Michael Godfrey.

"Really feel bad for #JKDobbins . Such an exciting young talent, and I hope he heals fully, however long it takes, and regains his old form," said Dave Bismo.

We send our well-wishes to J.K. Dobbins as he begins yet another injury recovery.

The Ravens, meanwhile, battle the Browns of Cleveland on Sunday.

Athlon Sports

