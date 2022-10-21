ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta reopens Welcome Park

Coweta County Parks and Recreation cut the ribbon on the renovated Welcome Park in the western part of the county on Friday. The renovated park features open green space, fitness equipment, a walking trail and in the future, a playground, said Jim Gay, the county’s parks and recreation director.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta County showing strong early voting numbers

Local voters are continuing to make the trip to cast their ballots early, contributing to statewide strong early voting totals. Ashley Gay, elections director for Coweta County, said while busy, she didn’t expect the early voting numbers to reach those of the 2020 elections. Gay was too busy working the polls to talk in person, but answered some questions by email.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Bonnell breaks ground downtown on new headquarters

Bonnell Aluminum officially broke ground on its new downtown headquarters Monday morning. Bonnell has been operating in Newnan for generations and the company’s headquarters is currently in an office building near the factory off Temple Avenue and is housed in the original Bonnell extrusion building. According to the plans...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters battle massive blaze at Sandy Springs home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga - Crews are working to put out hot spots after a battling a massive fire at a home in Sandy Springs. Officials with the Sandy Springs Fire Department tell FOX 5 crews were called to responded to a fire shortly before 4 a.m. at the home on Powers Ferry Road.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

West Washington fire under investigation

Authorities are working to determine the cause of an early morning fire that damaged a local business. The incident occurred at Genesis Plaza at 140 W. Washington St. on Tuesday morning when Newnan firefighters were dispatched to the property. Upon arriving, firefighters witnessed smoke coming from the roof vents above...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history

Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Police: Road-rager threatened family with rifle

Newnan Police say a road-raging man pointed a semi-automatic rifle at a woman and her children Friday afternoon after heavy traffic caused her to miss a turn arrow. The victim’s 70-year-old aunt was also in the vehicle, along with her four children – ranging in age from 8 months to 11 years old – when the incident occurred at the intersection of Newnan Crossing Bypass and Bullsboro Drive.
NEWNAN, GA
thecitymenus.com

Southtree Commercial Constructing Multi Tenant Retail Building

​​We reported earlier this year that clearing had begun for a new development at the corner of GA-74 and Rockaway Road in Peachtree City. Southtree Commercial is constructing a 9,976-square-foot, wood-framed, multi-tenant retail building to include a convenience store, Shell fuel station, Dunkin’ Donuts, and up to three other tenant spaces. A ground breaking ceremony for Peachtree City Town Pantry was held in September.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Old Newnan Hospital to be redeveloped?

There is a proposal to redevelop the old Newnan Hospital site, and the Newnan City Council will be formally introduced to this proposal at their Tuesday meeting. Mill Creek Residential has requested a rezoning of 34.497 acres of land at 60 Hospital Road from OI-1 (Low Density Office and Institutional District) to PDR (Planned Residential Development District) for the purpose of building a 221-unit residential development.
NEWNAN, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb school board candidate denies school tax exemption claim

Two Republican legislators from Cobb are accusing a Democratic candidate for a seat on the Cobb Board of Education of improperly claiming a senior exemption from school taxes. State Reps. Ginny Ehrhart of West Cobb and John Carson of Northeast Cobb are alleging that Catherine Pozniak is violating state law for claiming a homestead exemption from paying school property taxes in 2021.
COBB COUNTY, GA

