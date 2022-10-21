Read full article on original website
Coweta reopens Welcome Park
Coweta County Parks and Recreation cut the ribbon on the renovated Welcome Park in the western part of the county on Friday. The renovated park features open green space, fitness equipment, a walking trail and in the future, a playground, said Jim Gay, the county’s parks and recreation director.
Fire at Sandy Springs home shuts down busy road
Authorities closed Powers Ferry Road in Sandy Springs for several hours Monday morning after a fire that forced a family from their beds.
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
Police arrest 2 speed racers for driving over 130 mph while racing in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested Oct. 20 in Powder Springs after police stopped them while they were racing. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the radar caught the two drivers going 137 mph and 141 mph. “Excellent work getting...
Coweta County showing strong early voting numbers
Local voters are continuing to make the trip to cast their ballots early, contributing to statewide strong early voting totals. Ashley Gay, elections director for Coweta County, said while busy, she didn’t expect the early voting numbers to reach those of the 2020 elections. Gay was too busy working the polls to talk in person, but answered some questions by email.
New developments on the billion-dollar plan to overhaul Gwinnett Place Mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new 3D rendering of the future of Gwinnett Place Mall shows a massive central park, a focus on walkability, a cultural center, and tons of retail and residential buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. County leaders revealed more details...
Bonnell breaks ground downtown on new headquarters
Bonnell Aluminum officially broke ground on its new downtown headquarters Monday morning. Bonnell has been operating in Newnan for generations and the company’s headquarters is currently in an office building near the factory off Temple Avenue and is housed in the original Bonnell extrusion building. According to the plans...
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Sandy Springs home
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga - Crews are working to put out hot spots after a battling a massive fire at a home in Sandy Springs. Officials with the Sandy Springs Fire Department tell FOX 5 crews were called to responded to a fire shortly before 4 a.m. at the home on Powers Ferry Road.
West Washington fire under investigation
Authorities are working to determine the cause of an early morning fire that damaged a local business. The incident occurred at Genesis Plaza at 140 W. Washington St. on Tuesday morning when Newnan firefighters were dispatched to the property. Upon arriving, firefighters witnessed smoke coming from the roof vents above...
Plane with landing gear issues lands safely in Paulding County, sheriff's office says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County Sheriff's office said a small plane safely landed at Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport after the pilot reported issues with its landing gear. No one was injured when the aircraft landed at about 12:05 p.m. after spending nearly two hours in the air circling...
Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found in Mercedes van in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Narcotic Units found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a Mercedes Benz 14 passenger van on Oct. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a Facebook post, police arrived to the 4000 block of Clark Howell...
First, steal a Kia, then try to break into a gun store, then abandon the car
Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, are attempting to identify a person of interest in the theft of a motor vehicle and subsequent attempted break-in at Autrey’s Armory off Ga. Highway 314 in north Fayette County. Sheriff Barry Babb said deputies on Sept. 29...
More vehicles entered, more guns and cash stolen in Fayetteville, Peachtree City
The theft of handguns from vehicles continues to be a popular item for thieves. Two handguns were recently stolen from two vehicles in Fayetteville, with one of those at a residence and the other at a downtown restaurant. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said the victim in one case...
Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history
Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
Police: Road-rager threatened family with rifle
Newnan Police say a road-raging man pointed a semi-automatic rifle at a woman and her children Friday afternoon after heavy traffic caused her to miss a turn arrow. The victim’s 70-year-old aunt was also in the vehicle, along with her four children – ranging in age from 8 months to 11 years old – when the incident occurred at the intersection of Newnan Crossing Bypass and Bullsboro Drive.
Southtree Commercial Constructing Multi Tenant Retail Building
We reported earlier this year that clearing had begun for a new development at the corner of GA-74 and Rockaway Road in Peachtree City. Southtree Commercial is constructing a 9,976-square-foot, wood-framed, multi-tenant retail building to include a convenience store, Shell fuel station, Dunkin’ Donuts, and up to three other tenant spaces. A ground breaking ceremony for Peachtree City Town Pantry was held in September.
Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
Old Newnan Hospital to be redeveloped?
There is a proposal to redevelop the old Newnan Hospital site, and the Newnan City Council will be formally introduced to this proposal at their Tuesday meeting. Mill Creek Residential has requested a rezoning of 34.497 acres of land at 60 Hospital Road from OI-1 (Low Density Office and Institutional District) to PDR (Planned Residential Development District) for the purpose of building a 221-unit residential development.
Cobb school board candidate denies school tax exemption claim
Two Republican legislators from Cobb are accusing a Democratic candidate for a seat on the Cobb Board of Education of improperly claiming a senior exemption from school taxes. State Reps. Ginny Ehrhart of West Cobb and John Carson of Northeast Cobb are alleging that Catherine Pozniak is violating state law for claiming a homestead exemption from paying school property taxes in 2021.
