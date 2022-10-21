Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
NFT Creators Have Earned $1.8 Billion in Royalties to Date: Galaxy Digital
Just 10 NFT issuers have collectively amassed 27% of all creator royalties—but this concentration of wealth raises questions about centralization and opportunity. A new research report out today from Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital found that Ethereum NFT creators have been paid a total of $1.8 billion in royalties from secondary sales on marketplaces like OpenSea.
decrypt.co
Fireblocks Adds Worldpay as Network Partner for New Crypto Payments Engine
Fireblock’s Payments Engine aims to provide a turnkey solution for businesses looking to integrate cryptocurrencies into their products. Digital assets security platform Fireblocks today announced the public launch of a new suite of tools designed to enable payment service providers (PSPs) with the ability to provide an end-to-end solution for merchants, entrepreneurs, and creators to accept, manage and settle global crypto transactions.
coingeek.com
Collapsed Australian digital currency exchange accused of misappropriating customers’ funds
Blockchain Global Limited, the operator of the ACX exchange, is accused of diverting customer funds to raise a loan to support another arm of its business. The matter was brought before the Supreme Court of Victoria by the exchange’s liquidators on the grounds of financial discrepancies. Jin Chen, former Chief Technology Officer of the company, admitted under examination to moving funds on the instruction of the firm’s co-founder, Allan Guo.
decrypt.co
Compound Unanimously Votes to Pause Activity for 4 Cryptocurrencies
Users won't be able to temporarily use 0x (ZRX), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Maker (MKR), and Yearn Finance (YFI) on Compound now. After two days of voting, the DAO powering Compound Finance has approved “proposal-131,” which will prevent users from being able to lend relatively illiquid assets on the protocol.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
CoinTelegraph
Pan-African crypto exchange Yellow Card wins virtual asset license
African crypto exchange Yellow Card has received a significant regulatory approval to continue expanding its operations across the continent. Yellow Card has obtained a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license from the Non-Bank Financial Institution Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) of Botswana, according to the Oct. 19 announcement. The new license officially...
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
nftevening.com
Ethereum NFT Creators Earned Over $1.8B in Royalties: Report
Royalties are one of the key ways that NFT creators make money for their work. Now, an annual report by Galaxy Digital – the crypto and blockchain investment firm – has announced some staggering figures. Using stats from blockchain data specialists, such as Dune Analytics, they estimate that Ethereum NFT creators have earned over $1.8 billion in secondary royalties over the last year.
decrypt.co
Robinhood Adds Aave and Tezos
The popular trading app has added two new cryptocurrencies to its lineup of assets: proof-of-stake blockchain Tezos and lending protocol Aave. Trading app RobinHood has added cryptocurrencies Tezos (XTZ) and Aave (AAVE), allowing users to buy and sell the tokens on its platform. The company tweeted the announcement on Monday,...
Is Canopy Growth Speeding Up Entry Into U.S. Cannabis Market With New Holding Company? It Looks That Way
Canopy Growth CGC announced Tuesday that it is consolidating its U.S. assets into a new holding company to speed up its entry into the U.S. market in which it will hold non-voting/non-participating shares, solving several persistent issues. The company said the creation of Canopy USA will help it reduce costs...
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Layer 2 Dogechain Up 228% for the Week
After steady declines over two months, DC spikes over 300% since Friday. Dogechain, launched earlier this year to bring smart contract capabilities to the Dogecoin community, saw its trading value jump over 200% in the past week and more than 70 percent within the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. The high also represents a 75 percent premium over a month ago.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How Profitable Is A Cannabis Business In The Next Decade?
Cannabis is one of the fastest growing industries in the US, following marijuana legalization in many states. It has opened more opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to offer unique products to a specific group of consumers. Additionally, the growth of cannabis product patrons continuously exceeds expectations. Due to the high...
This Canadian Retailer Is Positioned For US Market Entry, Plans To Launch Cannabis Sales In These States
Cannabis consumer retail and technology platform Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FAF FFLWF announced on Tuesday updates to its U.S. market entry through its strategic arrangement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings Inc. As previously announced, the company has entered into an amended and rested option agreement pursuant to which...
decrypt.co
Australian Regulator Cracks Down on Crypto Firm for ‘False, Misleading’ Claims
The company behind the Qoin cryptocurrency has been accused of misrepresenting customers’ ability to cash out of the tokens. Australian regulators have taken legal action against the operators of cryptocurrency Qoin, alleging that the business behind the scheme made several misleading statements about the coin. Announcing that it has...
Frank from DeGods Shares His Proposal on How to Enforce NFT Royalties in Solana
As NFT royalties continue to be widely discussed and debated, DeGods NFT creator Frank shared his own proposal on how to address the royalties fiasco. According to his plan, Frank envisions a new token standard that prevents NFTs from interacting with a list of blacklisted contracts. The list may include smart contracts of marketplaces that evade creator fees.
Amid A Turbulent Industry, This Cannabis Company Shines Like A Diamond In the Rough
The pandemic was a monumental moment for the cannabis industry as marijuana became a household essential. In many states, dispensaries were declared essential businesses and were allowed to remain open, resulting in a 46% increase in legal cannabis sales over 2019 to $17.5 billion in 2020. Entrepreneurs flocked to the scene, and investors readily backed the industry. with large investments, often time via so-called SPACs.
decrypt.co
Circle Bullish on EU Growth, Regulators Turn Attention to Developing DeFi Rules
The company behind USDC, the world’s second-largest stablecoin, sees a clear path forward. Recent progress on the European Union’s proposed Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) law has made stablecoin issuer Circle bullish on growth in the European Union. Earlier this month, EU lawmakers finalized the legal text of...
decrypt.co
Freeway Token Plunges as ‘High Yield’ Crypto Project Halts Withdrawals
Freeway, which boasted 40% returns, has halted its services, citing “volatility" in the forex and cryptocurrency markets. Crypto yield scheme Freeway has paused withdrawals on its platform, prompting its token (FWT) to plunge by more than 70% in value. The company, formerly known as AuBit, allows users to buy...
dailycoin.com
MakerDAO (MKR) to Move $1.6B to Coinbase Custody Program
Crypto exchange Coinbase announced on Monday that MakerDAO, the governing body behind the decentralized finance platform Maker, approved the proposal to transfer $1.6 billion denominated in USDC to its custody program Coinbase Prime. This move will allow the protocol to earn a 1.5% reward on the deposited funds. The proposal...
decrypt.co
Pigeon, Eagle, Phoenix: How Maker Will Use US Treasuries to Buy Ethereum and Boost DAI
Maker has taken criticism for its "decentralized" stablecoin DAI's exposure to centralized stablecoin USDC. Its Endgame plan aims to address that. Maker, the project underpinning the market’s largest decentralized stablecoin DAI, is taking big strides into the world of centralized finance. Maker is tying up with firms like Coinbase,...
