This article was updated at 3:54 p.m. to include the name of a 16-year-old suspect who was charged as an adult. Mugshots of the two suspects provided by the Williamsport Bureau of Police have been added to the article. Williamsport, Pa. — A 19-year-old woman is facing several felony charges for the alleged armed robbery of two people in Williamsport Monday. Nyreese Talibba Turner of Williamsport, Aajujuan Johnson, 16, of...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO